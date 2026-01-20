Who is Prateek Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s step-brother blames wife for rift with family

The younger son of the Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prateek Yadav, is in the spotlight since he opened up about his estranged relationship with wife. The bombshell Instagram post was shared on Monday where he revealed his intention to part ways with his wife Aparna Yadav.

Prateek Yadav split ways with his wife Aparna Yadav With divorce on the cards, Prateek Yadav accused his wife of “ruining the family relations.” Prateek Yadav is the stepson of Mulayam Singh Yadav from his second wife Sadhana Gupta's first marriage to Chandra Prakash Gupta. The 37-yer-old is involved in real estate business, fitness establishments, animals’ welfare and runs an NGO for the homeless people, unlike other family members who have active political careers.

Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother labelled his wife as a “family destroyer” and confirmed his intentions, “I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties All she wants to become is famous and influential." The entrepreneur admitted that he is mentally distressed, "Right now, i am very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and i was unfortunate to get married to her.”

Also Read | PM Modi To Akhilesh Yadav: Top Moments From Vande Mataram Debate

Amidst an estranged relationship, he accused his wife of being self-centred and ruining family relationships by valuing fame and influence above their personal life.

Prateek Yadav, who various gyms and health centres, secured an MBA degree from Leeds University. He tied the knot with Aparna Bisht in 2011. He avoided active political roles and limelight and has all these years kept a low-profile life. In contrast, his wife has been an active member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who started her career in the Samajwadi Party but switched the former in 2022.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, she contested from Lucknow Cantonment but lost to BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Prateek Yadav's primary source of income flow is his real estate and fitness businesses. In 2015-16, he declared an income of Rs. 1.47 crore, while Aparna made a declaration of ₹50 lakh.