Priyanka Halder, a model and actress from West Bengal, has sparked a social media controversy after recently participating in a ‘costume cutting’ act on Samay Raina’s popular YouTube show, ‘India’s Got Latent’.

In the show, Halder stood in a red bodycon dress while her friend, Adil Mohd, transformed it into a cut-out one. The act, which lasted for more than a minute, aired on the 11th episode of the show and was co-judged by comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and singer Tony Kakkar.

The act quickly garnered social media eyeballs, with viewers criticising Halder and her friend. Some accused Halder of cheating on her husband with Adil Mohd, while others resorted to slut-shaming her.

Meanwhile, the video of the act has gone viral and has been trending at number one on YouTube.

Priyanka Halder: Who is she? 33-year-old Priyanka Halder is an actress based in Mumbai. She originally hails from West Bengal.

She has appeared in several episodes of ‘Crime Patrol’ and ‘Utha Patak 4’ on ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji), as well as on various shows on DD National, among others.

Educated up to Class 12, Halder married at a young age and gave birth to her son when she was just 18. Her husband works for the Indian Railways and is based in Nagpur.

During the show, Halder revealed to the audience that she is married and has a 15-year-old son, which further fueled controversy online.

Social media reactions Several gram users commented on the post, reflecting their negative reactions to the act.

Some of the Instagram comments on the posts are:

– “She failed as wife, Mother and daughter.”

– “Felt bad watching as an audience too.”

– “Comedy was once used be dark in just jokes now its turning to be done in real life [sic]. ”

– “came here to laugh but ended up feeling sad for her husband.”