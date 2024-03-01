Who is Radhika Merchant—the new addition to the Ambani family

India's richest man has kicked off a celebration for his youngest son Anant Ambani and 'soon-to be' daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's wedding. From global tech CEOs to industry titans and from A-list pop singers to B-town celebrities, several big shots have jetted in for the three-day extravagant celebrations hosted by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Anant, 28, who also serves as a director on the boards of several Reliance-owned firms, is expected to marry Merchant, 29, the daughter of an industrialist on 12 July. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been engaged with each other since January last year.

Rihanna, SRK arrive for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations

Here's all you need to know about Radhika Merchant- the new member of Ambani's family

Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, who are the founders and owners of Encore Healthcare. Radhika's father is the CEO of Encore Helathcare and also a board member of APL Apollo Tubes, a steel manufacturing company while her mother Shaila is the director of Encore Helathcare.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities begin in Jamnagar | Watch

Radhika's elder sister, Anjali Merchant is married to Akash Mehta- a businessman and a partner at EY.

Radhika Merchant did her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School, Ecole Mondiale World School. Radhika also obtained an International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School.

Radhika is a graduate in Political Science from New York University.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Itinerary

After returning to India, Radhika Merchant joined Isprava, a luxury real estate company. After working for a year, she moved to Encore Healthcare.

She has also received training in Bharatnatyam dance form. In June 2022, Radhika Merchant performed her 'Arangetram' (first stage performance) at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre.

Anant Ambani's pre-wedding menu unveiled; chefs from Indore to cook 2,500 dishes

Her areas of interest include animal welfare, civil rights, economic empowerment, education, health, human rights, and social service.

Ambani family dances on ‘Wah Wah Ramji’ at Anant-Radhika's engagement | Watch

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are childhood friends. According to media reports, Radhika was a frequent guest at Ambani's abode. She also attended Isha Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal in 2018 and Akash-Shloka's marriage in 2019. Mint could not verify the report independently.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!