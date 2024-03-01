Who is Radhika Merchant—the new addition to the Ambani family
India's richest man has kicked off a celebration for his youngest son Anant Ambani and 'soon-to be' daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's wedding. From global tech CEOs to industry titans and from A-list pop singers to B-town celebrities, several big shots have jetted in for the three-day extravagant celebrations hosted by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Anant, 28, who also serves as a director on the boards of several Reliance-owned firms, is expected to marry Merchant, 29, the daughter of an industrialist on 12 July. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been engaged with each other since January last year.