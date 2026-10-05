Who is Rahul Vohra? From a ₹144 crore LinkedIn exit to a health crisis that changed his work-life balance

Rahul Vohra was only 27 when his first startup was acquired by networking site LinkedIn for $15 million (approximately ₹144.47 crore). But behind the success was a period of intense pressure that eventually sent the young entrepreneur to the hospital.

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More than a decade later, Vohra has spoken about how that experience changed the way he approached work, health and entrepreneurship. His second startup, Superhuman, was eventually acquired by Grammarly for $825 million in 2025.

Who is Rahul Vohra? Rahul Vohra is an Indo-British entrepreneur and the founder of productivity-focused email startup Superhuman. Before building Superhuman, he co-founded Rapportive, a browser plug-in that integrated information about contacts into email.

Rapportive was founded in 2009 and was acquired by LinkedIn in February 2012 in a deal reportedly valued at $15 million. Vohra was 27 at the time.

While the acquisition marked a major milestone in his career, the months leading up to the deal came with a significant personal cost.

Rahul Vohra collapsed from stress before LinkedIn deal A few months before the LinkedIn acquisition was completed, Vohra was hospitalised after experiencing severe pain and nausea.

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“I didn’t think I was stressed, but I think that’s just because when you’re stressed all the time, you don’t even notice it anymore,” he told Fortune.

The symptoms began early one morning when Vohra woke up around 3 am feeling extremely unwell. He initially tried to carry on with his normal routine, but his condition deteriorated as the day progressed.

By lunchtime, the pain had become so severe that he attempted to reach a pharmacy near his office. He collapsed on the way, outside a McDonald’s outlet in San Francisco.

One of his co-founders eventually came to help him and brought him painkillers. Despite the episode, Vohra returned to work rather than immediately seeking medical care.

“like an idiot,” Vohra later recalled about his decision to return to the grind.

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Doctors warned Vohra about his lifestyle Vohra eventually went to the hospital the next day, where doctors conducted several tests.

According to Vohra's account, years of sustained stress, combined with poor eating habits and a lack of exercise, had affected his health. He was diagnosed with gastrointestinal reflux disease.

The warning from a nurse made an even deeper impression on him. She told him that his insides appeared to belong to someone 10 to 20 years older and advised him to “re-examine” his life.

Vohra spent a week in hospital. He then stayed home with his family for several weeks while recovering.

That period gave him time to reconsider how he wanted to balance his ambitions with his personal life.

Hospital stay changed how Vohra built his next startup The experience became a turning point for Vohra. Instead of viewing extreme work hours as an unavoidable part of entrepreneurship, he began looking for a different way to run a company.

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“I personally find it sad and dismaying when founders in their 20s…[are] running themselves into the ground, often much worse than what I did,” Vohra said.

“They’re doing what I did plus stupid hours, and they’re wearing that as a badge of honor. I hope that when people read this, that they see that there is another path.”

For Vohra, that alternative involved deliberately stepping away from work after his hospitalisation and making more time for his family.

Rahul Vohra took up transcendental meditation One of the biggest changes in Vohra's routine came when he began practising transcendental meditation under the guidance of Laurent Valosek, a wellness coach and CEO of executive coaching firm Peak Leadership Institute.

Vohra learnt the practice in the Raj tradition of India, which involves personalised instruction and a mantra. His initial training consisted of sessions lasting several hours over a number of days.

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Even after years of practising meditation, Vohra continued meeting Valosek in person every two or three months.

Today, the 42-year-old entrepreneur starts his mornings with a 20-minute meditation session. He credits the practice with helping him approach the day with a more “calmer” and “clearer” headspace.

“When I did finally get back into work, all of the games that the VCs were playing…that were really getting to me, just suddenly didn’t faze me at all,” Vohra says.

From Rapportive to Superhuman The lessons Vohra took from his first startup shaped his approach to building his next company.

He went on to launch Superhuman, an email productivity company that attracted significant attention in the technology and startup world.

Vohra eventually sold Superhuman to Grammarly for $825 million in 2025. Unlike his first major exit, the journey this time did not involve hospital visits.

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Vohra said the difference was partly down to the lifestyle changes he had made over the years, including regular exercise, meditation and a healthier diet.

“I had this new source of grit and resilience. I just straight-up called VCs who were BS-ing me out on their BS, and refused to engage with them because I had this new found source of strength, which was simply this gratitude for being alive.”

How Vohra changed his lifestyle Vohra's routine today includes dedicated time for meditation and exercise. He also changed his diet after consulting dieticians and nutritionists.

Looking back at the Superhuman acquisition, he said the circumstances were very different from his first startup experience.

“I think just being older and wiser, having more perspective, having an exercise practice, having a meditation practice, eating way better,” Vohra says.

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“There was no existential dread. We weren’t running out of money. We were growing faster than ever. I could have raised more money. Selling the company was really more about: Are we going to achieve our mission faster together if we do this?”

For Vohra, the journey from Rapportive to Superhuman was therefore not just about two successful exits. His experience of falling ill at 27 ultimately influenced how he wanted to work, live and build companies in the years that followed.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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