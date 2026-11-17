The successful global run of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has turned a quiet, rocky hilltop in Kerala's Kollam district into one of India’s most sought-after travel destinations.

The film's dramatic depiction of the mythical bird Jatayu fighting Ravana to protect Goddess Sita has sparked a renewed cultural interest, drawing thousands of tourists to the Jatayu Earth's Center in Chadayamangalam—home to the world's largest bird sculpture.

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At the heart of this architectural marvel is a decade of dedication by a visionary artist, Rajiv Anchal.

Who is Rajiv Anchal? Rajiv Anchal is a renowned Malayalam film director and sculptor, best known for directing the 1997 Mohanlal-starrer Guru, which was India's official entry for the Academy Awards.

Anchal is the mastermind and chief sculptor behind the Jatayu Earth's Center. For nearly ten years, he trekked up the massive 1,000-foot-high rock every day to oversee the conceptualisation and construction of the monument. His vision was to create a colossal work of art while preserving the rocky landscape's natural ecology.

The result is a staggering concrete sculpture measuring 200 feet in length, 150 feet in width, and 70 feet in height, built to symbolise women's safety and honour.

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Inside the sculpture, Anchal also designed a multi-level audio-visual museum and an immersive theatre.

‘Ramayana’ tourism boom The recent cinematic retelling of the epic has transformed the site of Chadayamangalam into a bustling tourist hub.

According to media reports, the centre is currently attracting around 3,200 to 4,000 visitors a day, with weekend numbers expected to exceed 5,000.

Local executives note a massive influx of tourists from North India, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, driven by the emotional resonance of the film's Jatayu narrative.

Acknowledging the trend, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and the state's tourism department recently invited film enthusiasts to visit the site, positioning it as a prime destination for both spiritual seekers and adventure tourists.

Jatayu Earth's Center: Ticket prices and timings The Jatayu Earth's Center operates daily from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm (timings often extend to 6:00 pm on weekends and holidays).

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Visitors can choose from multiple entry packages based on how they wish to ascend the hill:

Cable Car Combo : The most popular option is the Swiss-made cable car ride. Combined with sculpture access, tickets are priced at approximately ₹ 555 per person.

: The most popular option is the Swiss-made cable car ride. Combined with sculpture access, tickets are priced at approximately 555 per person. Walkway Ticket : For trekking enthusiasts willing to climb the 800-plus stone steps to the summit, the entry and walkway combo costs around ₹ 325.

: For trekking enthusiasts willing to climb the 800-plus stone steps to the summit, the entry and walkway combo costs around 325. Basic Entry: Standard entry to the park (excluding the ropeway or steps to the top) generally costs ₹ 200- ₹ 250. Note: Adventure sports like rappelling, zip-lining, and paintball incur additional charges, with full-day packages ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹3,500.

How to reach the Jatayu Earth's Center Located in Chadayamangalam, the destination is highly accessible for travellers:

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By Air: The nearest airport is Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) International Airport, located approximately 50 km away. Taxis and buses are readily available from the airport.

By Train: The nearest major railway station is in Kollam city, roughly 38 km from the site. Varkala railway station is also a convenient transit point.

By Road: The centre is situated right off the Main Central (MC) Road (State Highway 1), making it an easy drive from both Trivandrum and Kochi.

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