Who is Reena Pushkarna? Indian-Israeli celebrity chef who made meals for PM Modi, played Cupid for Netanyahu

Renowned Indian-Israeli chef Reena Pushkarna has come into the spotlight again, with the celebrity restaurateur preparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dinner for his visit to Tel Aviv and getting a mention from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the joint statement released during PM Modi's visit to Israel, Netanyahu lauded the India-born chef for playing a key role in his personal life.

"I think our first or second date was at an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv. Reena Pushkarna. And I have to tell you, there is no question, first of all, the food was unbelievable," Netanyahu said as his wife Sara was seen nodding.

Netanyahu, in his comments, was referring to the Tandoori restaurant in Tel Aviv, which was founded by Pushkarna decades ago and which describes itself as "Israel's most beloved Indian restaurant for over 40 years".

"Sara was introduced to it for the first time, so it was a great first date. Not only because of the food, the date was excellent too. So, obviously, I'm indebted to you, as are my children," the Israeli PM further said, showering praise on Pushkarna.

Later, the Delhi-born chef told ANI that receiving thanks from Netanyahu and PM Modi meant the world to her.

"I thank our Prime Minister Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu that for him India and Indian cuisine hold a lot of importance," she told the news agency.

"It is a very close relationship and their whole family has been visiting me for the last 30 years... For me, it is culinary diplomacy... He [PM Modi] thanked me... My wish was granted," the celebrity chef was quoted as saying.

Who is Reena Pushkarna? Born in New Delhi to a Jewish Iraqi-born mother and an Indian father, Reena married Merchant Navy captain Vinod Pushkarna at an early age and sailed with him for nine years, as per the Israel-Asia Center.

During her travels with Vinod, Reena learnt to cook from the various chefs she met on the ships.

In 1983, the couple and their two children settled in Israel, and it was in the same year that Reena opened Tandoori in Tel Aviv.

Since then, the celebrity chef has opened Indian restaurants across Israel under the Tandoori/Kohinoor chains, and has even opened Israeli restaurants in Singapore and Macau, as per the Israel-Asia Center.

In addition to operating famous restaurants, Pushkarna also has a business producing a line of kosher frozen Indian food, meant for supermarkets in Europe, Canada, and the US.

Pushkarna has also appeared as a celebrity chef in several Israeli TV programmes.

Beyond her work in the hospitality sector, Pushkarna also served as the India consultant for for the Marina Bay Sands senior management, assisting them in establishing their offices in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. She also organized the Zee Cine Awards show at The Marina Bay Sands Singapore and The Venetian Macao.

Pushkarna has also had ties to diplomats over the years: in 2003, she was part of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's delegation to India, a feat she repeated in 2018 when PM Netanyahu visited the subcontinent.

The celebrity chef also took part in food preparations for PM Modi's visit to Israel in July 2017, when she prepared a meal for the Indian prime minister at Netanyahu's home.