Who is Rhea Singha, set to represent India at Miss Universe 2024? TEDx speaker, model, actor; all you need to know

Rhea Singha, set to represent India at Miss Universe 2024

Rhea Singha has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024 and will now represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 beauty pageant.

Published23 Sep 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Miss Universe India 2015 and Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela crowns Rhea Singha as the Miss Universe India 2024, in Jaipur, Sunday night, Sept. 22, 2024.
Miss Universe India 2015 and Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela crowns Rhea Singha as the Miss Universe India 2024, in Jaipur, Sunday night, Sept. 22, 2024.(PTI)

Rhea Singha from Gujarat was crowned Miss Universe India 2024 in Jaipur on Sunday, September 22. The 19-year-old will now represent the country at the global Miss Universe 2024 beauty pageant competition. After the final result was announced, Singha was crowned by Bollywood actress and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela.

Last year, Shweta Sharda was crowned Miss Universe India, after which she represented India at the international competition. Sharda managed to make her place in the top 20 contestants. As the next beauty pageant begins in a few months in Mexico., here is all you need to know about Rhea Singha, set to represent India at the Miss Universe 2024.

Who is Rhea Singha, set to represent India at Miss Universe 2024?

Rhea Singha is a model and aspiring entrepreneur who also identifies herself as a fitness enthusiast. She is the Ambassador at Large of GLS University, reported Indian Express.

After winning the Miss Universe India 2024 title on Sunday, Singha told ANI, “Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners.”

Apart from being active in modelling, Singha is also a TEDx speaker and a supermodel. She has also acted in several projects. Urvashi Rautela was one of the judges of the beauty pageant show and announced the final winner on Sunday.

"I feel what all the girls are feeling. The winners are mind-blowing. They will represent our country very well in Miss Universe, and I am hopeful that India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year. All the girls have been hard-working, dedicated, and extremely beautiful," Rautela said on Sunday.

In addition to Urvashi Rautela, the panel of Miss Universe India 2024 judges also included Nikhil Anand, Vietnamese star Nguyen Quynh, fashion photographer Rian Fernandes, and entrepreneur Rajeev Shrivastava.

 

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Who is Rhea Singha, set to represent India at Miss Universe 2024? TEDx speaker, model, actor; all you need to know

