Who is Rhiya Ahir? All about the model, FIR against her and how she hogged limelight amid Mumbai Gen Z protest?

Model Rhiya Ahir, who came into the spotlight after stopping a police van during the Gen Z protest in Mumbai, has appealed to the police to withdraw an FIR registered against her, and also sought strict action against those persons allegedly issuing threats to her on social media, news agency PTI reported.

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Who is Rhiya Ahir? In a viral image from the rain-soaked protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar on July 22, Ahir was seen standing before a police van carrying detained young protesters. The photo of Ahir, in a grey hoodie standing firmly to block the police van, emerged as one of the most striking images from the protests in Mumbai, thrusting her into the public eye.

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Mumbai Gen Z protest Ahir's image soon became associated with the wider Gen Z protest movement in Mumbai, where young demonstrators had gathered at Shivaji Park before being detained by police. In the days that followed, her act of standing in front of the police van carrying fellow protesters emerged as one of the defining images of the demonstration.

FIR against her Following the protest, an FIR was registered against Ahir. She has since appealed to the police to withdraw the case, PTI reported. A delegation of the Mumbai Youth Congress met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manoj Sharma and raised concerns regarding the FIR and the online harassment being faced by Ahir.

Also Read | Meet Rhiya Ahir, Mumbai woman whose stand before a police van went viral

According to Youth Congress leaders, Sharma assured the delegation that the process of withdrawing the FIR would be initiated soon and that police would investigate the individuals responsible for sending threatening messages to Ahir.

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Hargun Singh, Youth Congress national secretary, who was part of the delegation, questioned the delay in withdrawing the FIRs, stating that a notification for the withdrawal of cases against students involved in the protest had already been issued.

Also Read | TN withdraws order to stop students from joining CJP protests

Why she's back in news? Speaking after the meeting, Ahir said that she has been receiving abusive comments and threats on social media ever since the protest. She alleged that despite filing a complaint with the police, no concrete action had been taken so far.

Ahir also pointed out that a 19-year-old participant, Muskan, who had taken part in the protest, was facing a similar wave of abusive comments and threats on social media.

How she hogged limelight? The delegation that accompanied Ahir to the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office included Youth Congress national secretary Hargun Singh and Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen.

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Shabreen said young women were being punished merely for expressing their views and demanded immediate police action against the social media accounts allegedly involved in harassment and intimidation.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Who is Rhiya Ahir? All about the model, FIR against her and how she hogged limelight amid Mumbai Gen Z protest?