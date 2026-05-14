Who is Rishi Patel? Indian-origin designer rumoured to be planning Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

Celebrity event designer Rishi Patel has found himself at the centre of online discussion after reports claimed he may be involved in planning the rumoured wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The speculation, which has rapidly spread across social media platforms, began after entertainment gossip platform DeuxMoi reportedly claimed that Patel had been selected to oversee the couple’s wedding celebrations.

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However, the reports have not been independently confirmed, and neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the claims.

Still, the rumours were enough to send fans into a frenzy online, with many already predicting that the ceremony could become one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in recent memory.

Who Is Rishi Patel? Rishi Patel is widely known in the luxury events industry for designing large-scale weddings, gala evenings and celebrity celebrations.

He currently serves as the CEO and Chief Creative Officer of HMR Designs, a firm recognised for creating elaborate and immersive event experiences.

According to Sage Journey, Patel has been listed among the world’s leading wedding and event designers by publications such as Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, Brides and Martha Stewart Weddings.

His design approach reportedly focuses on luxury presentation, large-scale visual storytelling and guest-focused experiences.

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Over the years, Patel has worked on weddings, milestone celebrations and corporate events for several high-profile clients and organisations around the world.

Apart from his work in event design, Patel also holds an MBA degree from Indiana University and has been recognised as a Top 40 Under 40 honouree.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Continue To Fuel Wedding Speculation Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have remained one of the most closely followed celebrity couples since confirming their relationship.

Over the past several months, speculation surrounding a possible wedding has repeatedly surfaced online, with fans closely tracking the couple’s public appearances and social media activity.

The latest reports linking Rishi Patel to the pair’s alleged wedding planning have only intensified the conversation.

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Although there has been no official confirmation regarding wedding plans, online excitement surrounding the possibility has continued to grow rapidly.

Fans Call It “Generational” Social media platform X quickly filled with reactions after the rumours began circulating.

“IT'S GOING TO BE HUGE! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly hired Rishi Patel as their wedding planner, one of the world's biggest designers,” one user wrote.

Another added: “IT WILL BE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL EVENT! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly hired Rishi Patel as their wedding planner, named as one of the world's top designers by multiple magazines.”

Several fans also compared the potential wedding to a global cultural event.

“Oh this wedding is about to be in the history books hitting the person that styled Kate Middleton and Rishi Patel,” one user posted.

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Others described the possible ceremony as “generational.”

“I just know this wedding is gonna be extra and we love her for that,” another fan wrote.

“America's first royal wedding,” another user commented.

“oh this wedding will be generational,” another post on X read.

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“It must please be broadcast and everything... and we know that she is not like other celebrities and will be cool to fans and allow them to be part of it all,” another user wrote.

Despite the growing speculation online, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has officially announced the wedding plans so far.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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