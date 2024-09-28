Who is Riya Barde? Find out why Mumbai Police seized Arohi Barde’s documents and her link with Bangladesh

Riya Barde, a Bangladeshi adult film actress, was arrested in Thane for using fake documents to stay in India. Mumbai police charged her with cheating and forgery.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Sep 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Riya Arvinda Barde, also known as Arohi Barde, was arrested in Thane for illegal stay in India with fake documents
Riya Arvinda Barde, also known as Arohi Barde, was arrested in Thane for illegal stay in India with fake documents(Onlinetadka/X)

Riya Arvinda Barde, with pseudo name Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh, was apprehended from Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday. Riya Barde is a Bangladeshi adult film actress who is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Mumbai Police on September 27 arrested the Bangladeshi porn star from Ulhasnagar for residing illegally in India using fake documents, PTI reported.

After receiving a tip-off about Riya Bard's identity and involvement in a cheating and forgery case, the Hill Line police station registered an FIR. The charges levied include IPC sections related to cheating, forgery and common intention, along with the Foreigners Act.

A probe into Riya Barde's identity had begun a year ago, according to the police reports. This investigation led police to the Bangladeshi porn star's birth certificate and school leaving certificate. Her passport listed three different places of birth, including West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Achalpur in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

The probe revealed itricate details about the forgery racket in which Riya Barde conspired to obtain a fake education certificate and passport for one of her accomplices after duping her own documents. This arrest comes with the detention of seven other Bangladeshi nationals from Maharashtra, all of whom were illegally staying in India.

According to The Times of India report, Riya Barde was illegally residing in India with her mother Anjali Barde, with psedo name Ruby Sheikh. Her mother purportedly married Amravati resident Arvind Barde to continue their stay in the country. However, Riya Barde's father and mother currently live in Qatar, police officials said.

Riya Barde worked as was an adult film actress and had also worked in Raj Kundra productions projects, police officials informed The Times of India. The Bangladeshi adult film actress had also worked alongside performer Gehana Vasisth in several films and is renowned for her work in 2023 film called Aamras.

Her criminal record involves a previous arrest by Mumbai police in connection with prostitution case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWho is Riya Barde? Find out why Mumbai Police seized Arohi Barde’s documents and her link with Bangladesh

