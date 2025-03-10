The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final not only celebrated India’s long-awaited win but also stirred buzz online for reasons beyond cricket. One such talking point was the joint appearance of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber RJ Mahvash at the Dubai stadium.

Chahal, who is currently going through a divorce with wife Dhanashree Verma, was seen enjoying the match alongside Mahvash. This public appearance sparked fresh curiosity and speculation about their relationship.

After India’s win, Mahvash shared photos and videos from the match on social media, captioning them with, “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi (Told you I’d make India win) I am good luck for team India!”

The attention intensified because this wasn’t their first public appearance together. Back in December, photos of Chahal and Mahvash celebrating Christmas already triggered dating rumours.

At the time, Mahvash dismissed the claims as baseless and urged people to respect their privacy. Chahal also requested fans not to entertain such news, citing the emotional strain it had caused his family.

Who is RJ Mahvash? Born in Aligarh, Mahvash is a well-known content creator celebrated for her humorous prank videos and relatable content, especially on YouTube. Her name is a Persian word that means “Beautiful like the moon”. Her age is 28, and she celebrates her birthday on October 27.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Aligarh Muslim University and a Master’s in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

Mahvash began her career as a radio jockey and gained popularity through her wit and creativity. She reportedly turned down offers from both Bigg Boss 14 and Bollywood, choosing instead to focus on her growing digital presence.

While neither Chahal nor Mahvash has confirmed a relationship, their repeated public appearances have kept social media buzzing.

“Hum jeet gye aur Chahal bhai v pighal gye (We won, and Chahal got impressed),” wrote one social media user.