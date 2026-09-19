Who is Robert Kraft? What is his net worth? Patriots owner’s fortune in the spotlight after Macklemore’s $1M challenge

Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, has come into the spotlight after rapper Macklemore challenged him to match a $1 million donation for Palestinian relief. Kraft subsequently pledged $2 million toward humanitarian aid, saying the commitment followed a personal request from singer Ed Sheeran.

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Kraft’s donation pledge comes amid controversy surrounding Macklemore’s removal from Sheeran’s ongoing tour following the rapper’s public comments in support of Palestinians. Kraft has said his objections to Macklemore were about what he described as hate speech and antisemitic rhetoric, rather than opposition to humanitarian assistance for Palestinians.

Who is Robert Kraft? Robert Kenneth Kraft is an American businessman and sports executive who serves as chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group. He is best known as the owner of the New England Patriots, the NFL franchise he purchased for $172 million in 1994.

Under Kraft's ownership, the Patriots have become one of the NFL's most valuable franchises, winning six Super Bowl titles. The Kraft Group's sports interests also include the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and other ventures.

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Kraft's business career began in paper and packaging. He built his fortune through manufacturing and investments before expanding into professional sports.

He also entered the esports industry in 2017, when he launched a professional video gaming team in Boston that competed in the Overwatch League.

What is Robert Kraft's net worth? According to Forbes, Robert Kraft's real-time net worth was estimated at $15.2 billion as of September 19, 2026. Forbes ranked him around No. 200 among the world's wealthiest people.

His wealth comes primarily from manufacturing, the New England Patriots and other business interests.

The Patriots themselves are now valued at more than $10 billion, a dramatic increase from the $172 million Kraft paid for the team in 1994.

Kraft's fortune also includes his wider sports and business portfolio, including the New England Revolution and assets associated with The Kraft Group.

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Why is Robert Kraft in the news? Kraft has become part of a dispute involving Macklemore and Ed Sheeran's concert tour.

Macklemore was removed from the remaining dates of Sheeran's tour after venues said they would not host concerts with him on the lineup. Kraft owns Gillette Stadium, where Sheeran is scheduled to perform, and acknowledged playing a role in the decision involving the Massachusetts venue.

Kraft said Gillette Stadium has a commitment to preventing hate speech and argued that Macklemore's recent actions and comments crossed that line. He also said the decision was not intended to diminish the suffering of Palestinians or prevent advocacy on their behalf.

Macklemore has said his advocacy for Palestinians was central to the dispute.

What was Macklemore's $1M challenge to Robert Kraft? After his removal from Sheeran's tour, Macklemore announced that he would donate $1 million, representing what he said were his net earnings from the tour, to organisations supporting Palestinians.

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He then publicly challenged Kraft to match the donation. Macklemore identified six organisations as beneficiaries of his planned contribution, including the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, HEAL Palestine, Medical Aid for Palestinians, American Near East Refugee Aid, Gaza Soup Kitchen and UNRWA USA.

Also Read | Finneas and Aaron Rowe exit Ed Sheeran tour after Macklemore removal

Why is Kraft pledging $2 million? Kraft said his $2 million commitment was not prompted by Macklemore's challenge alone.

In a statement, Kraft said Sheeran had contacted him earlier and asked him to commit $2 million to match Sheeran's own planned contribution to humanitarian aid in the region. Kraft said the conversation happened before Macklemore publicly challenged him to match the rapper's $1 million donation.

Kraft has not publicly specified the organisations that will receive his $2 million pledge.

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Kraft's background and personal life Kraft, 85, was born in Massachusetts and attended Columbia University before earning an MBA from Harvard Business School.

He has four children. His first wife, Myra Hiatt Kraft, died of ovarian cancer in 2011. Kraft married Dana Blumberg, an ophthalmologist, in 2022.

His long-running philanthropic activities have included initiatives involving Jewish causes as well as programmes designed to create opportunities and dialogue involving young Palestinians and Israelis. Forbes' 2026 philanthropy analysis placed Kraft in its Forbes 400 giving score of 3, based on estimated lifetime giving relative to wealth.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran returns to stage after Macklemore fallout

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