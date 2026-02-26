Who is Saaniya Chandhok? Meet Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée and Sachin Tendulkar’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law

As preparations gather pace for the wedding of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, public curiosity has steadily shifted towards the woman set to join one of India’s most famous sporting families — Saaniya Chandhok.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok? While the Tendulkar surname needs little introduction, Saaniya has largely stayed away from the spotlight, making many wonder who she is and what her background looks like.

Saaniya Chandhok comes from a well-established Mumbai business family. Reports suggest she grew up in an environment shaped by entrepreneurship and industry exposure, but instead of simply following a traditional corporate path, she chose to build her own identity professionally.

According to media reports, Saaniya has worked as an entrepreneur in the pet-care sector, focusing on developing quality products and services for animals — a venture driven by her personal love for pets and animal welfare. Her work reflects a modern business approach, blending lifestyle interests with entrepreneurship.

Those close to the family describe her as private, grounded and largely uninterested in celebrity attention, which explains why she remained relatively unknown to the wider public until news of her relationship surfaced.

Interestingly, Saaniya was already familiar with the Tendulkars long before wedding talks began. She is known to be a close friend of Sara Tendulkar, Arjun’s sister, and their friendship reportedly played a role in bringing the couple closer over time.

The engagement attracted attention not only because of Arjun’s cricketing lineage but also because it coincided with a celebratory phase for the family, marking important personal milestones for Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali.

Friends and observers often describe the relationship as one that grew naturally within shared social circles rather than through public appearances or media exposure.

Unlike many partners of high-profile athletes, Saaniya maintains a relatively low public profile. Her social media presence is limited, and she rarely engages in public commentary or promotional appearances. This reserved approach has added to public curiosity, especially as wedding festivities approach.