Who is Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey? Meet the mutant at the heart of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

After months of secrecy surrounding Sadie Sink’s mystery character, the Stranger Things actor has confirmed that she plays Jean Grey in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking the MCU debut of one of Marvel Comics’ most important mutants.

Jean Grey from the comics Jean Grey is one of the founding members of the X-Men and one of Professor Charles Xavier’s earliest students. In the comics, she is a powerful telepath and telekinetic whose abilities eventually become vastly more powerful after her connection with the Phoenix Force. Marvel describes her as one of its central mutant superheroes, having first appeared with the X-Men in Uncanny X-Men #1 in 1963.

Her history with Spider-Man, however, is considerably less extensive. Jean and Peter Parker have crossed paths several times in Marvel Comics, usually through their respective associations with the X-Men and other superhero teams.

Their most notable early encounter came in Marvel Team-Up #4 in 1972. The two have also worked together in later stories, including Spectacular Spider-Man and the 2014 series Spider-Man and the X-Men, in which Peter becomes a guidance counsellor at the Jean Grey School for Higher Learning.

Brand New Day takes that limited comic-book connection and builds an entirely new dynamic around the two characters.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Jean Grey In the film, Jean is introduced as a telepath and telekinetic whose life has been devastated by what the Department of Damage Control does to her sister, Sara Grey. The two sisters possess similar abilities, but Damage Control, led by Bill Metzger, regards Sara as a threat and has her captured.

Jean sets out to find her sister with only one clue: “V Max”, the last thing Sara communicated to her telepathically. Her search eventually turns into a destructive rampage across New York City, placing her in direct conflict with Spider-Man.

Jean is eventually captured by Peter Parker and the Punisher and handed over to Damage Control. Peter later realises that turning Jean over to the organisation was a mistake and that the trauma inflicted on her has driven much of her behaviour. Rather than simply treating her as a villain, he attempts to help her understand that he is trying to protect her.

That relationship becomes an important part of Jean’s arc. By the end of the film, Peter effectively becomes a big-brother figure to her, while Jean ultimately saves his life after recognising that he genuinely wants to help her.

Sadie Sink on playing Jean Grey The film's approach is deliberately different from previous live-action versions of Jean Grey, played by Famke Janssen in the original X-Men films and Sophie Turner in the later series. Sink has said that establishing a backstory for this version was important because Jean’s actions are rooted in what has happened to her. In Variety's latest exclusive interview, she has spoken all about it.

View full Image View full Image US actress Sadie Sink attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 27, 2026. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) ( AFP )

“Honestly, I knew nothing about her. People had started rumors about me playing that character — for like years, it had kind of been circulating online — so that was all I knew about her. But I had never seen “X-Men,” so I was just like unfamiliar. Then Kevin [Feige] and Louis [D’Esposito] from Marvel called me, set up a meeting, and just told me about the character, about her role in “Spider-Man.” Then I did more research on her, and I was like, “Oh yeah, this is a no-brainer!” She’s such an iconic figure in X-Men and in comics, and I’m very excited to bring my iteration of her to life.”

Sink has also stressed that this Jean should not simply be viewed as a conventional villain. Her actions stem from the belief that she is fighting to recover the person she loves, while the authorities have already harmed her.

“Giving [Jean] a backstory is really important — especially given her actions in the film. She’s very flawed. You’re meeting her at a strange point, because I don’t think she is someone who wants to harm, but she herself has been harmed, so that’s all she knows. So, giving her that backstory and a motive behind her actions is really powerful. They told me that I was the villain, but that you’re not actually the villain, which is how I played her. I don’t really want to lean into, like this bad guy aura. Because in her brain it’s totally justified. Which I mean, I agree. I think it is.”

The secrecy surrounding Sink’s casting extended even to people close to her career. Before finishing Stranger Things, she told the Duffer brothers — Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the Netflix series — about her next major role. Sink said the pair were among the first people she informed because of their longstanding professional and personal relationship with her.

"I mean, it was definitely more than three, if I’m being honest. You have people that you can trust within the industry to talk about it. So, my family knew and everything, and then I slowly … like the Duffers were some of the first few people I told. Because I was filming with them, and they’re obviously huge influences in my career and life, and have watched me grow up, so I wanted them to know that that’s what I would be doing next. And they were so excited.”

Sink’s Jean therefore serves two purposes in Brand New Day: she is a new character within Peter Parker’s immediate story and a significant bridge towards Marvel’s wider mutant mythology. The film introduces her not as the fully established X-Men hero familiar from the comics, but as a damaged young mutant whose relationship with Peter develops as she confronts the consequences of Damage Control’s actions.