Who is Sahil Parakh? Delhi Capitals' 18-year-old IPL debutant replacing Pathum Nissanka during DC vs RCB

In a bold call, Delhi Capitals have handed 18-year-old Sahil Parakh his debut cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The development came in when after Axar Patel announced Parakh at the coin toss.

A left-handed batter, Parakh replaced Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka at the top and will open the batting alongside KL Rahul, who just smashed a record-breaking 152 not out against Punjab Kings in a losing encounter. It must be noted that Parakh has played just two T20s before for Maharashtra.

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The decision to hand Parakh an IPL debut comes as a tactical change according to Axar. With Lungi Ngidi out of the match due to his head head injury in the last game and Mukesh Kumar not at his best, the Delhi Capitals management decided to bring in Kyle Jamieson and Dusmantha Chameera to bolster their bowling attack.

With Tristan Stubbs and David Miller in the middle order and only four foreigners allowed, the axe certainly fell on Nissanka. “Two fast bowlers - Dushmantha Chameera and Kyle Jamieson - and an opener Sahil Parakh, who is making his debut. The changes are because of what happened to Lungi in the last match,” Axar said during the coin toss.

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All you need to know about Sahil Parakh Born in Nashik, Parakh was picked by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 auction for ₹30 lakh. His ability to bat with flair and fearlessness combined with his leg-spin makes him one of the future T20 stars to watch out for.

Parakh came into limelight when he scored an unbeaten 109 in just 75 balls for India U-19 against Australia in an Youth ODI in 2024-25. The southpaw impressed the Delhi Capitals scouts with his exploits in the Maharashtra Premier League, while representing Eagle Titans (scoring 202 runs at an impressive strike rate of 177.19).

However, Parakh's debut lasted only two balls as he was undone by an unplayable yorker from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While his first ball dropped in front of the slip fielder after taking an outside edge, Parakh had no asnwer to the inswinging yorker on middle to see his middle stump uprooted.

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DC vs RCB playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in