Who is Salman Iftikhar? Pak man who threatened Virgin Atlantic staff with rape has 2 wives, owns Rolls Royce, Bentley

Salman Iftikhar, a London businessman of Pakistani origin, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for issuing death threats and directing racist abuse at airline cabin crew.

According to a report by The New York Post, the incident took place in February 2023 on a flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to Lahore, Pakistan.

In addition to his life in London, Salman Iftikhar is also married to Pakistani supermodel and actress Abeer Rizvi. A father of three and husband to two wives, Iftikhar was reportedly consuming champagne while travelling with his wife Erum Salman and their children when he verbally abused and threatened a flight attendant during the flight.

Iftikhar threatened her, saying she would be dragged from her hotel room, gang-raped, and set on fire. The report noted that a fellow passenger recorded one of Iftikhar’s outbursts, during which he repeatedly accused Angie Walsh of racism, alleging that she had used a derogatory term against him in front of other passengers.

Who is Salman Iftikhar? According to The Daily Mail, Salman Iftikhar works in the recruitment industry and co-runs a staffing company in London with his wife, Erum. The business provides training services to companies in customer service and manufacturing.

The couple resides with their children in a luxurious six-bedroom home in Iver, Buckinghamshire, estimated to be worth £2 million (approximately $2.6 million). Iftikhar is known for his lavish lifestyle, owning several luxury cars, including a Range Rover, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce, which are frequently featured on the family’s social media posts.

Flight attendant ‘deeply traumatised’ The incident left the flight attendant deeply traumatised, forcing her to take 14 months of leave from work to recover, according to the report.

"I am a strong, brave, happy stewardess, and I loved my job. I am well known within the company. I have been flying with Virgin Atlantic for 37 years. I was working when all flights were grounded on 9/11, and I've even flown into a warzone. But this incident has broken me. Never in my entire career flying for 37 years have I been sure what to do. I have had the best career in the world for 37 years. But he has taken that away from me," she read in a victim impact statement.

