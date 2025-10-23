Who is Sam Pepper? Influencer banned from Kick for injuring 8-year-old girl in India during ‘firecracker fight’

British content creator Sam Pepper reportedly injured an 8-year-old girl in Delhi on Diwali, October 20, while he was engaging in a “firecracker fight” with a group.

This incident led to a widespread outage on social media, resulting in a ban from the streaming platform Kick for the 36-year-old.

Who is Sam Pepper? Sam Pepper aka Samuel Nicholas Pepper is a British Internet influencer, known for his controversial YouTube pranks, reality TV appearances, and current content on TikTok. Before gaining fame, he worked as a graffiti artist and began his online career in 2010.

Sam first gained public attention as a contestant on the 11th season of Big Brother UK in 2010, where he entered the house as a replacement contestant and was evicted after 73 days. His appearance on the show helped him build a following that he later leveraged for his online content creation.

After Big Brother, Sam Pepper launched his YouTube channel, where he initially focused on prank videos. His content often sparked controversy, particularly due to pranks that were perceived as cruel or inappropriate, leading to significant backlash.

Notably, in 2014, he faced severe criticism for a prank video titled "Fake Hand Ass Pinch Prank," which many viewers interpreted as promoting sexual harassment. This controversy resulted in a decline in his subscriber count and loss of sponsorships.

In recent years, Sam has shifted his focus to TikTok, where he creates more lighthearted and engaging content. He has amassed millions of followers on the platform, showcasing a reinvention of his online persona.

How did Sam Pepper injure the 8-year-old? According to media reports, Sam was celebrating Diwali in Delhi and live-streaming as locals launched fireworks across a neighbourhood street. So he allegedly joined them, lighting and firing his own fireworks toward another group celebrating nearby.

In a viral video, the influencer appeared to aim a firework directly toward people across the road. However, the firecracker made contact with a group of locals. As the explosion went off, Sam’s cameraman could be heard shouting excitedly while the influencer smiled at the camera.

Local confirmed a girl was injured after Sam Pepper’s firework hit the crowd.

In another viral clip, a group can be seen confronting the influencer and complaining that his firework injured a young girl's eye.

Sam Pepper initially reacted with disbelief, saying, “No, it hasn’t!” before adding that he thought they might be exaggerating. The local insisted it was serious, to which Sam Pepper replied that he had only been “playing” and that it was an accident.

While social media users feared the worst, later reports clarified that the girl’s injury was a superficial cut above her eyebrow, and not a loss of vision.