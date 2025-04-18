Who is Sambhav Jain? Meet AAP chief and ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita’s husband

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal tied the knot with her college friend Sambhav Jain on Friday, April 18. The wedding took place at the Kapurthala House, which serves as the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister when he is in the national capital.

The AAP supremo's daughter and Sambhav Jain met each other in the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, where both studied at the same time.

The couple's engagement took place at the Shangri-La Eros, a five star hotel in Delhi.

Who is Sambhav Jain Sambhav Jain is a project management consultant for a private company. Harshita Kejriwal and Sambhav have also co-founded a startup named Basil Health, mentioned reports.

Harshita Kejriwal-Sambhav Jain reception Harshita Kejriwal and Sambhav Jain's reception is likely to take place on April 20, mentioned a report by Hindustan.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was among the select group of guests invited for Arvind Kejriwal's daughter's wedding.

Other prominent figures, including Bollywood singer Mika Singh and AAP Minister Gopal Rai also attended Harshita Kejriwal and Sambhav Jain's wedding.

More about Harshita Kejriwal Harshita is the only daughter and eldest child of Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal. The couple also has a son, Pulkit Kejriwal, who is currently pursuing his studies at IIT Delhi.

Harshita herself is a Chemical Engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, where she also met her now-husband, Sambhav Jain. The two recently tied the knot, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives together.

After graduating in 2018, Harshita joined the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurugram as an Associate Consultant.