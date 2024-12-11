Who is Siyaram Baba? Madhya Pradesh's revered saint passes away at 94

Sant Siyaram Baba, aged 94, died on Wednesday at his Ashram after a short illness. His last rites will be performed at 4 PM today and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is expected to be present.

Spiritual leader Sant Siyaram Baba passed away on Wednesday morning at 94 following a short spell of illness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Times of India report, the baba passed away at 6.10 am today at the Bhattyan village Ashram near the Narmada coast. His mortal remains have been kept for the last darshan.

Officials said his last rites will be performed at 4 PM today, adding Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is expected to be present. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siyaram Baba was admitted to a private hospital in Sanawad a few days ago due to pneumonia. However, according to the report, he was discharged from there, and he returned to the Bhattyan Ashram under Kasrawad Tehsil, as he wished.

Who is Siyaram Baba? Siyaram Baba was a 94-year-old ascetic and spiritual leader from Madhya Pradesh. He resided at the Bhatyan Ashram located on the banks of the Narmada River in Khargone district.

According to TOI report citing sevadars, Siyaram Baba, a devoted follower of Lord Hanuman, accepted only ₹10 donations from devotees. The funds collected were used for the restoration of Narmada Ghats and the development of religious institutions and temples. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite his limited formal education, Baba was known for his deep spiritual connection and his continuous recitation of the Ramcharitmanas, a revered Hindu scripture.

Contrary to viral social media claims, he was not 188 years old, nor was he “found in a cave" as some posts suggested. Instead, he was a well-known saint in the local community, where he led a simple life focused on spirituality and self-discipline.

Siyaram Baba was known for his austere lifestyle, often wearing minimal clothing and withstanding extreme weather conditions without additional protection. It was believed that he had adapted his body to these harsh conditions through years of meditation and spiritual practice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remarkably, he maintained a high degree of self-sufficiency, cooking his own meals and performing daily tasks on his own till the time he died.

The story of Siyaram Baba has been sensationalised on social media, but credible sources have clarified the facts about his age and lifestyle. His commitment to spiritual growth and simplicity has inspired many, drawing attention from both local devotees and online audiences.