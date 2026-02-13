Who is Sonam Pandit? Influencer's Shivratri video in saree, Rudraksha mala goes viral

Social media influencer Sonam Pandit is in the spotlight after her Shivratri video went viral. The digital creator and Mumbai based actress created a stir online after her recent devotional reel on the festival of Maha Shivratri captivated viewers.

This Instagram video captioned, “Without Shiva, Shakti is incomplete; without Shakti, Shiva is zero” generated significant appeal due to it cinematic character. Fused traditional imagery, temple aesthetics, and spiritual background, it shows Sonam Pandit dressed in white traditional saree. She completed her look by wearing Rudraksha mala in the hand and neck. She is seen performing rituals with flowers adorned tresses.

As per Filmibeat, Sonam Pandit first gained recognition as a TV actress through her role in the daily soap 'Mere Sai' and crime series ‘Savdhaan India’. With nearly 34.2k subscribers on YouTube, she is a certified makeup artist and founder of her own beauty venture.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she secured a graduate degree in Fashion Modelling from Delhi University in 2018. She has been working as a freelance makeup artist for the past 6 years. He profile description states, “Worked with the models and created looks that go with the brand image. Completed Multiple Freelancing projects as Pre Wedding and Bridals. Attended Multiple Events as a Professional Artist.”

For three years, between 2021 and 2024, she worked as an assistant with Lakmé Academy. Currently, she works part time as a social media specialist with DigitalYoog Media.

Maha Shivratri date According to Drik Panchang Maha Shivratri will be observed on Sunday, 15 February this year. Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in month of Magha is known as Maha Shivaratri, as per South Indian calendar.

Maha Shivratri puja time Shivaratri Parana Time - 6:59 AM to 03:24 PM

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:09 AM to 01:01 AM, 16 February

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 6:11 PM to 9:23 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:23 PM to 12:35 AM, 16 February

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 AM to 3:47 AM, Feb 16