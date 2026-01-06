Who is Sophie Shine? The Irish woman set to marry Shikhar Dhawan in a lavish February wedding

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend Sophie Shine this February, according to a HT City report. The news outlet, citing sources, reported that the couple will tie the knot in the third week of February in Delhi-NCR.

“It’s a new beginning, and they are treating it with quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude,” a source told HT City, while noting that Shikhar has been “personally involved in the planning” to ensure the wedding reflects where he is in life now.

Their lavish wedding festivities are expected to be a star-studded affair with big names from cricket and Bollywood in attendance.

Who is Sophie Shine? Sophie Shine, an Irish national born in 1990, currently heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the philanthropic arm of his conglomerate Da One Sports.

In July 2025, she took over as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the conglomerate.

Boasting an impressive professional background, Sophie previously worked as a product consultant for a multinational firm. She holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology.

Sophie graduated from Castleroy College in Ireland and served as the second vice president at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi until March 2025.

Sophie also enjoys a strong social media presence, with over 343,000 followers on Instagram. Over the past few months, she has regularly shared glimpses of her life with the cricketer on the social media platform.

Sophie Shine and Shikhar Dhawan's love story In June of last year, Sophie took to Instagram to officially announce her relationship with Shikhar, sharing that they had first met at a Dubai restaurant, from where their friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship. “We met at a restaurant in Dubai, and it was a great feeling.”

She also revealed that it was Shikhar's “mischievous eyes” that attracted her.

The two have reportedly been living together for over a year and are said to be serious about building a life together. According to an HT report, Shikhar first liked one of Sophie's Instagram posts on 13 June 2023.

The couple first caught the public eye during the 2024 IPL season, when Sophie accompanied the cricketer to the stadium for the Punjab Kings games. She was also spotted alongside Shikhar in the stands during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.