Investigations into what happened to the University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki, who was reported missing in the Dominican Republic last week is ongoing, according to an AP report on March 13.

Sudiksha Konanki, a legal permanent resident of the United States and an Indian citizen, was among six female students who traveled to Punta Cana on spring break, as per details from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The 20-year-old was last seen walking the beach on March 6 and earlier reports said she might have drowned in the ocean. That theory has now been put aside as her clothes have not been found and investigators continue to search for her, the AP report noted.

Dominican police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are involved in the search, it added.

Who is Sudiksha Konanki? As per the AP report, Sudiksha Konanki lives in Chantilly, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C. She is an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of the US.

Her parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki, have sought to widen the investigation into her disappearance.

According to the University of Pittsburgh, they have been in contact with the Konanki family and authorities in Virginia, and have offered their support in the search.

How Did Sudiksha Konanki Disappear? The AP report citied police say that Sudiksha Konanki disappeared at a beach by the hotel in Punta Cana before dawn, as she and other guests left their rooms during a power outage.

The surveillance footage captured by cameras on Riu Republica Hotel premises showed Konanki walking out of the hotel with a group of friends at 4.15 am, hours before she disappeared, as per previous reports.

As per her family, Sudiksha Konanki's belongings, including her phone and wallet, were left with her friends, although she's known to always carry her phone.

Sudiksha Konanki and five other female students flew to the Dominican Republic on March 3 for spring break.