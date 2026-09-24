Who is Suneel Lodhi? Soulful voice of 'Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman' song from Neem Karoli Baba movie Hanuman Ansh

‘Whose face did we just see early in the morning?’ Suneel Lodhi, the voice behind the popular number “Main Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman”, recalled being discriminated in his hamlet. In an interview with ThePrint, the singer shared that being blind was stigmatised in his village in Bundelkhand for years.

“When I stepped out in the morning, people wouldn’t look at me. Many times, I heard them wince, ‘Whose face did we just see early in the morning?’” the 25-year-old was quoted as saying by the publication.

The visually impaired folk singer, however, paid no heed to the villagers and continued pursuing his passion for singing bhajans and Bundeli folk songs. Little did he know that his renditions would one day make their way to Bollywood.

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Suneel Lodhi’s musical journey An ardent admirer of Lata Mangeshkar, Lodhi, in an interview with Doordarshan, had shared that he never received formal training or had a music coach.

Despite his visual impairment, he continued singing traditional Bundeli folk songs on local trains from the age of 10-11. “I used to sing on the tambura,” Lodhi was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times (HT).

How Bundeli Duniya changed his career Long before social media became a major platform for artists, Suneel Lodhi had already built a collection of Bundeli folk songs and traditional bhajans. His work later found a wider audience through Bundeli Duniya, a social media page and YouTube channel that helped bring his music into the spotlight.

Lodhi said he initially did not realise how far his performances had travelled online.

“I had been singing songs for the Bundeli Duniya page. That is where my Bundeli songs started getting noticed,” he told HT.

Lodhi first gained attention with songs such as “Dula Ban Ke Aa Gai”, which attracted lakhs of views online. However, his biggest breakthrough came with the traditional Hanuman bhajan “More Sankat Ke Kataiya”. The song went on to cross 29 million views, bringing widespread attention to Lodhi’s distinctive voice.

A call from Mumbai Among those who came across Lodhi’s rendition was filmmaker and music producer Pankaj VRK. At the time, Pankaj was working on YouTube content when he heard “More Sankat Ke Kataiya” and was impressed by the singer’s raw, earthy voice.

He soon contacted Lodhi and invited him to Mumbai. The singer later recorded eight songs at Sai Baba Studio in the city.

One of those recordings, “Maine Tere Hi Bharose”, became another major milestone in Lodhi’s journey. At the time of recording, however, Lodhi had no idea that the song would eventually feature in a film.

He simply performed the song in the style he had always followed, accompanying himself on his tambura.

Hanuman Ansh, the devotional film reportedly made on a budget of ₹2 crore, has been directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and is inspired by the life of spiritual teacher Neem Karoli Baba.