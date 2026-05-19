Who is Tabitha Mary? Tamil model’s Cannes debut has internet predicting her future in cinema

The 79th Cannes Film Festival has found its newest fashion muse in Tabitha Mary - a Tamil-origin model and content creator whose red carpet debut has grabbed eyeballs, with several people on the internet predicting a future for her in cinema. Wearing a metallic-silver gown by British-Bangladeshi label Khanum’s, she stole the spotlight and sparked conversations around redefining beauty standards.
The ruched detailing on the bodice gave the gown a sculpted and flowing look, while the pearl-studded waistline blended into a sleek floor-length skirt that moved gracefully as she walked the red carpet.
However, it was not just the outfit that caught people’s attention online. Many social media users praised Tabitha’s natural beauty, including her glowing deep skin tone, soft glam make-up and long dark hair. Rather than opting for heavy styling, she embraced a simple and elegant look — something that resonated with many fans, especially as she has previously spoken about facing colourism while growing up.
As per Thebookingproject.com, Tabitha once reflected on “growing up as a Tamil girl in a small city in Germany”, explaining how she rarely saw herself represented in fashion and entertainment spaces. Her appearance at Cannes was viewed by many as a full-circle moment.
The Grecian-inspired one-shoulder shimmering gown by a South Asian-owned brand was seen as a tribute to her heritage.
Sharing moments from the event on Instagram, Tabitha wrote: “Red Carpet ready for Festival De Cannes... what an incredible day... thank you to the amazing @meta team for this unreal opportunity, truly living my best life over here and I’m so grateful.”
The internet quickly flooded her comments section with praise. “The gasp I gasped,” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “This is actual perfection, wow.” Several followers even urged filmmakers and casting directors to notice her, with comments including “Need to get you in a movie asap” and “Drop dead beautiful.”
Tabitha Mary’s rise has been described by fans as a modern-day success story. What reportedly began as an advertising passion project in 2018 evolved into a larger creative platform during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Today, she is being celebrated not only as a fashion creator but also as a symbol of representation for Tamil and South Asian communities globally. With her Cannes 2026 debut, Tabitha Mary has positioned herself as one of the emerging faces redefining beauty and fashion standards on the international stage.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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