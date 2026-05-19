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Who is Tabitha Mary? Tamil model’s Cannes debut has internet predicting her future in cinema

Many social media users praised Tabitha’s natural beauty, including her glowing deep skin tone, soft glam make-up and long dark hair.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated19 May 2026, 04:05 PM IST
Tamil model’s viral Cannes appearance sparks film buzz.
Tamil model’s viral Cannes appearance sparks film buzz.
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The 79th Cannes Film Festival has found its newest fashion muse in Tabitha Mary - a Tamil-origin model and content creator whose red carpet debut has grabbed eyeballs, with several people on the internet predicting a future for her in cinema. Wearing a metallic-silver gown by British-Bangladeshi label Khanum’s, she stole the spotlight and sparked conversations around redefining beauty standards.

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The ruched detailing on the bodice gave the gown a sculpted and flowing look, while the pearl-studded waistline blended into a sleek floor-length skirt that moved gracefully as she walked the red carpet.

However, it was not just the outfit that caught people’s attention online. Many social media users praised Tabitha’s natural beauty, including her glowing deep skin tone, soft glam make-up and long dark hair. Rather than opting for heavy styling, she embraced a simple and elegant look — something that resonated with many fans, especially as she has previously spoken about facing colourism while growing up.

Also Read | Nicolas Winding Refn goes political after Her Private Hell's ovation at Cannes

'Growing up as a Tamil girl in a small city in Germany'

As per Thebookingproject.com, Tabitha once reflected on “growing up as a Tamil girl in a small city in Germany”, explaining how she rarely saw herself represented in fashion and entertainment spaces. Her appearance at Cannes was viewed by many as a full-circle moment.

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The Grecian-inspired one-shoulder shimmering gown by a South Asian-owned brand was seen as a tribute to her heritage.

Also Read | Soni Razdan reacts to Alia Bhatt's viral video of ‘being snubbed’ at Cannes

What did Tabitha Mary say after her Cannes debut?

Sharing moments from the event on Instagram, Tabitha wrote: “Red Carpet ready for Festival De Cannes... what an incredible day... thank you to the amazing @meta team for this unreal opportunity, truly living my best life over here and I’m so grateful.”

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The internet quickly flooded her comments section with praise. “The gasp I gasped,” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “This is actual perfection, wow.” Several followers even urged filmmakers and casting directors to notice her, with comments including “Need to get you in a movie asap” and “Drop dead beautiful.”

Also Read | ‘Colony’ receives 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes

From passion project to Cannes red carpet

Tabitha Mary’s rise has been described by fans as a modern-day success story. What reportedly began as an advertising passion project in 2018 evolved into a larger creative platform during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Today, she is being celebrated not only as a fashion creator but also as a symbol of representation for Tamil and South Asian communities globally. With her Cannes 2026 debut, Tabitha Mary has positioned herself as one of the emerging faces redefining beauty and fashion standards on the international stage.

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About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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