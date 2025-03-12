Who is Tara Prasad? Indian-American skater who gave up US citizenship to represent India, now hailed by Anand Mahindra

Indian-origin figure skater Tara Prasad is gaining attention on social media after Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared her accomplishments on his profile on X.

Showering praise on the 25-year-old, Mahindra shared how she renounced her US citizenship to compete and win for India at the national skating championships for three times.

“Hadn’t heard about Tara Prasad’s accomplishments till a friend recently sent me this clip. Apparently Tara switched her U.S citizenship to an Indian one in 2019 and has since been our national skating champ three times,” Mahindra said.

Advertisement

The Mahindra Group chairperson wished luck to Tara, hoping she would make India proud at the upcoming winter games.

“Well done, Tara. I hope you are in the vanguard of athletes who give India a noticeable presence in winter sports. I know you narrowly missed out on a spot in the last Winter Olympics but have your sights set on the games in ‘26. We’ll all be rooting for you….Go chase that dream [sic],” he said.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's X post on Tara Prasad:

Advertisement

Who is Tara Prasad? Born on February 24, 2000, Tara Prasad has built a strong reputation for herself and her country at the international level, having represented India in various skating competitions.

She has represented India in women's singles skating denouncing her US citizenship, where she was born to an immigrant family from Tamil Nadu.

Tara has won silver medals in the 2024 Reykjavik International and 2024 Skate Celje games, representing India at the highest stages of her sport. She has also won the Indian national championship in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

The rising figure skating star has competed in the final segments of the 2022 and 2023 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, considered one of the biggest annual events for non-European athletes. In the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2025 conducted in Seoul, Tara ended her campaign at the 16th position.

Advertisement

Tara started learning how to skate when she was 7 in Cedar Rapids, her birth town.