Who is Teji Kahlon, the Punjabi singer shot in Canada? Gangster Rohit Godara’s aides claim responsibility

Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon was shot in a targeted attack in Canada, with individuals linked to gangster Rohit Godara claiming responsibility.

The assailants, identified as Mahender Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau and Vicky Phalwan, in a social media post stated that Kahlon had been shot in the abdomen. “We carried out the shooting in Canada at Teji Kahlon. He was shot in the stomach. If he understands, fine. If not, next time we will finish him,” the menacing message warned.

The criminal faction alleged that Kahlon had been supplying arms and funds to rival outfits and acting as an informer.

The organisation also issued a stark warning to others, specifically business people, property developers and financial brokers, against aiding rival factions. They declared that anyone assisting their adversaries would be deemed an enemy and their relatives would suffer the repercussions.

“This is just the beginning. Watch what happens next,” the post concluded ominously.

This episode comes hot on the heels of a similar incident a few days prior in the United States, where Hari Boxer, a senior associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, was targeted. Godara also claimed responsibility for this attack, asserting that he and Goldy Brar masterminded the shooting in California, which resulted in the death of one of Boxer’s colleagues and another being admitted to the hospital.

The incident underscores the escalating gang violence impacting the Punjabi diaspora across North America, with prominent public figures increasingly finding themselves in the crosshairs.

Who is Teji Kahlon? While details are scarce regarding the Punjabi singer, a quick check of his profiles on Spotify, Apple and Saavn reveals that Teji last dropped a track in 2022.

His signature tune is arguably Mithi Jail, a popular track which was released back in 2019. Other well-known songs from Kahlon’s catalogue include Jhoomar, 8 Kitiyan, Do Kille, Time Chak De, Jinna Chir, Nit Da Sharabi, Gida, Gal Banjugi, and Gidhar.

He is recognised for his high-energy tracks and has a commanding presence on stage. His lyrical content has always been poignant, delivered with his soulful voice. He developed a real passion for music from an early age and successfully carved out a career in the competitive Punjabi music scene. His compositions have been embraced by an international audience, and Kahlon is known for fusing contemporary sounds with traditional Punjabi beats.

Teji’s most popular releases, including Time Chak Da, Mithi Jaik, Jinna Chir, and Gidha, have frequently highlighted his vocal prowess.

According to a report published by The Screen, Teji is currently recovering from his wounds. He has taken his Instagram account private. A look at the profile shows it currently carries 89 posts, alongside 555 followers and 1,683 following.