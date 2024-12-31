It's that time of year when the magic of Christmas is still in the air, and one eagerly waits for the New Year countdown to begin. Throngs of visitors fill the Christmas markets in the UK and the US every year. Now, a Scottish lensman has spotted an Indian actor at a crowded market in Edinburgh.

Indian celebrity Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, popularly known as Jr NTR, walked through the festive crowd in an unassuming manner, till a Scottish photographer spotted him. The RRR icon seemed to blend in just like any other person visiting the market. Unless somebody looked closely, one would have missed the Telugu actor passing by.

“Did I spot an Indian celebrity in the Christmas market?” the content creator asked while sharing the video on Instagram. The clip was taken at a Christmas market in Edinburgh, Scotland that witnessed a mammoth gathering.

‘Jr NTR a dynamic force…’ The Scottish photographer, while uploading Jr NTR's video, hailed the actor as a true icon of Telugu films.

“Jr NTR: A dynamic force in Indian cinema and a true icon of Telugu films! With stellar performances in recent blockbusters like RRR and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, he continues to redefine excellence. Known for his powerful acting, electrifying dance moves, and unmatched versatility, he’s a global star taking Telugu cinema to new heights,” wrote the photographer.

Telugu icon Jr NTR is currently on holiday in the UK with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. He was recently seen in London, where he visited Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland with his family, stated reports.

Videos shared online showed Jr NTR patiently waiting in line for a ride and buying a toy for his son.

More about Jr NTR Speaking of movies, Jr NTR was last seen in 'Devara: Part' 1 directed by Koratala Siva, a much-anticipated film following his massive success in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. While the film received mixed reviews, it still managed to perform well at the box office.

