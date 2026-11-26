A donation of 121 kg of gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple has brought attention to Chennai-based entrepreneur Vardhaman Jain. The offering, made on November 26, 2026, is among the major individual contributions reported in the history of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, were present when Jain presented the gold ornaments at Tirumala. The value of the donation has been estimated differently across reports, with figures ranging from ₹150 crore to ₹206 crore.

Who is Vardhaman Jain? Vardhaman Jain is a Chennai-based entrepreneur known for his work in healthcare technology, business process outsourcing (BPO) and automation. He is the founder and former vice-chairman of Access Healthcare, a company that provides technology-enabled services to the healthcare industry, The Times of India reported.

Jain studied Statistics at Loyola College in Chennai before moving to the US to pursue a master's degree in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

His professional expertise includes healthcare technology, medical coding, image processing and robotic process automation (RPA). He also holds several patents related to image processing and medical coding, according to reports.

Before establishing his entrepreneurial ventures, Jain held senior corporate positions. He also co-founded Vision HealthSource and served as managing director of the BPO division at Dell Services.

He has also been associated with Asia Chennai Engineering and other business ventures, according to the supplied reports.

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What does Vardhaman Jain's 121 kg gold donation include? The gold offering comprises an elaborate collection of ornaments designed for Lord Venkateswara. These include a crown, armlets, shoulder ornaments, a waist belt and ornaments for the deity's feet.

According to TOI, the collection consists of dozens of specially designed pieces intended to adorn the deity from head to toe. The ornaments are expected to be used during daily rituals and special occasions. Reports said the deity would be adorned with the new ornaments on November 27.

The estimated value of the offering has varied across reports. Initial estimates placed it at around ₹150-160 crore, while a subsequent report cited a valuation of approximately ₹206 crore.

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Vardhaman Jain's earlier donations to Tirumala temple The 121 kg gold offering is not Jain's first contribution to the Tirumala temple. He has reportedly supported several TTD initiatives since 2019. His earlier contributions include:

₹ 7 crore for SVBC: Jain contributed ₹ 7 crore towards the development of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel, the devotional television channel operated by TTD.

7 crore for SVBC: Jain contributed 7 crore towards the development of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel, the devotional television channel operated by TTD. ₹ 5 crore cattle feed plant: He established a fodder mixing plant worth ₹ 5 crore at the TTD Goshala to support cattle care.

5 crore cattle feed plant: He established a fodder mixing plant worth 5 crore at the TTD Goshala to support cattle care. ₹ 1 crore coin-sorting machine: He donated a machine to help the temple administration sort and count coins received through devotees' offerings.

1 crore coin-sorting machine: He donated a machine to help the temple administration sort and count coins received through devotees' offerings. Electric buses: In May 2026, he also contributed electric buses to support TTD's transportation requirements. Vardhaman Jain's philanthropic work beyond religious donations Jain has also reportedly been associated with initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development.

He serves as the managing trustee of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, which works in paediatric healthcare, TOI reported.

Through the Sarita Jain Foundation, he reportedly supports educational and medical assistance programmes, including Vidya Seva and Vaidya Seva. He has also established Aavishkaar, an initiative aimed at providing skill development opportunities to young people from underprivileged backgrounds.