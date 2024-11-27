Who is Ven Ajahn Siripanyo? Why Thai-Malaysian tycoon’s heir apparent renounced fortune worth $5 billion

  • Siripanyo, the only son of Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, renounced a fortune worth over $5 billion to embrace monastic life.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Who is Ven Ajahn Siripanyo? The Thai-Malaysian monk who left billionaire lifestyle for spirituality
Who is Ven Ajahn Siripanyo? The Thai-Malaysian monk who left billionaire lifestyle for spirituality

Years ago, at just 18, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo visited Thailand to connect with his mother’s family. During the trip, he participated in a temporary ordination at a Buddhist retreat. What started as a brief experience turned into a lifelong spiritual journey, News18 reported.

Siripanyo, the only son of Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, renounced a fortune worth over $5 billion to embrace monastic life. Krishnan, one of Malaysia’s richest men, has vast business interests in telecommunications, media, oil, gas, real estate, and even owned Aircel, once a sponsor of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, the report added.

His business empire spans telecom, satellites, media, oil, gas, and real estate industries. The billionaire also owns Aircel, the phone company that once sponsored the renowned IPL team Chennai Super Kings, led by cricket legend MS Dhoni.

According to the South China Morning Post, Siripanyo was groomed from an early age to inherit his father’s empire. However, he chose a different path, detaching himself from material possessions. Krishnan, a devout Buddhist, has reportedly supported his son’s decision and remains committed to philanthropy.

A monk with royal lineage

Siripanyo’s lineage is as remarkable as his life choices. His mother, Momwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban, is a member of the Thai royal family, giving him a noble heritage. For the past 20 years, he has lived as a monk, residing at the Dtao Dum Monastery on the Thailand-Myanmar border, where he serves as the abbot, the report added.

The monk’s life remains deeply private. He is known to practice alms-seeking and lives with minimal possessions. Raised with his two sisters in the UK, Siripanyo is fluent in up to eight languages, as per the report.

His story echoes themes from Robin Sharma’s The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, reflecting a journey of renunciation, simplicity, and purpose, the report added.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Who is Ven Ajahn Siripanyo? Why Thai-Malaysian tycoon's heir apparent renounced fortune worth $5 billion

