Who is Vesna Vulovic, flight attendant who survived 33,000-foot fall without parachute? Read her story
Who is Vesna Vulovic, flight attendant who survived 33,000-foot fall without parachute? Read her story

In the incident, all passengers and four crew members died, but Vesna Vulovic survived and became the first and only person to survive a 33,000-foot fall without a parachute.

Remember the daredevil feats seen in James Bond movies, where the actors jump from planes and mountains, defying death at every turn and surviving? What if these unbelievable scenarios happened in real life, and the persons survived? 

In a stunning real-life tale, just like in the movies, Vesna Vulovic, a flight attendant aboard a Jat Airlines plane, miraculously survived a fall from 33,000 feet on January 26, 1972, following a suspected briefcase bomb explosion that brought down the aircraft over the mountains of Czechoslovakia on January 26, 1972. She survived the crash even without a parachute.

The incident, allegedly masterminded by Croatian nationalists, claimed the lives of all passengers and four crew members. However, Vulovic survived and became the first and only person to survive such a high-altitude fall without a parachute.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Vesna had become trapped in a food cart in the tail section of the aircraft, which landed on snow and thereby cushioned her fall. 

Later, doctors also said that her low blood pressure may have caused her to lose consciousness during the explosion, thereby preventing a heart attack.

In a 2017 interview with Aviation Security Magazine, Vesna said, as quoted by News18, “I should never have been an air hostess. In fact, I had a lot of coffee to drink before my interview, so when I had my medical exam, I passed."

The flight attendant was found by villager Bruno Honke, who trained as a medic during the Second World War and kept her alive until rescuers arrived.

Despite suffering a fractured skull, two crushed vertebrae, a broken pelvis, multiple broken ribs, fractures in both legs and temporary paralysis from the waist down, Vesna defied the odds and recovered.

Following her recovery, she returned to work and took a desk role at Vat Airlines, but she was later fired in the 1990s for participating in anti-government protests during the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Her story of survival made her a national hero. She passed away in 2016 at the age of 66 in Belgrade. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Published: 10 May 2024, 05:01 PM IST
