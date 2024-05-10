Who is Vesna Vulovic, flight attendant who survived 33,000-foot fall without parachute? Read her story
In the incident, all passengers and four crew members died, but Vesna Vulovic survived and became the first and only person to survive a 33,000-foot fall without a parachute.
Remember the daredevil feats seen in James Bond movies, where the actors jump from planes and mountains, defying death at every turn and surviving? What if these unbelievable scenarios happened in real life, and the persons survived?