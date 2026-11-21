Vidhya Parshuramkar, who developed a technique to increase the shelf life of bajra flour from 10 days to six months, has been named among TIME's 100 Next India 2026 list.

Parshuramkar, an IIT Kharagpur graduate and food technologist from Maharashtra, has been recognised for her work in tackling nutritional deficiencies among schoolchildren through millet-based food products.

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In a profile published on November 19, TIME highlighted her innovation, which allows pearl millet flour, commonly known as bajra flour, to be stored for up to six months without preservatives or any loss of iron content.

Parshuramkar's journey towards food innovation was shaped by her personal experience with iron deficiency.

According to a report by Civil Society Magazine published in November 2025, she began researching affordable, iron-rich food options while pursuing her master's degree in food technology at IIT Kharagpur.

Her research led her to pearl millet, a nutrient-rich grain that is widely consumed in India but whose flour tends to turn rancid within a few days of being milled.

During an internship at Pune-based Agrozee Organics, she developed a process to deactivate the lipase enzyme responsible for making bajra flour rancid. The technique extended the flour's shelf life from around 10 days to six months.

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Following this, she went on to become a co-founder of the company.

Parshuramkar now heads Agrozee Organics and its flagship initiative, Millets Now, which works to make nutritious millet-based food products more accessible to rural communities.

According to TIME, the initiative provides pearl millet-based food boxes to more than 400,000 children across several parts of rural India.

Under its Nutri Dabba programme, the company distributes a range of products, including cookies, bars, laddoos, khakra and ready-to-cook khichdi.

Apart from its nutrition initiatives, the enterprise also works with around 7,000 smallholder farmers and women's self-help groups, helping support rural livelihoods.

Who is Vidhya Parshuramkar? Vidhya Parshuramkar is a Maharashtra-based food technologist and social entrepreneur working to promote pearl millet, popularly known as bajra, as an affordable source of nutrition.

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A graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, her interest in food innovation developed from her personal experience with iron-deficiency anaemia. Her efforts to understand the role of nutrition eventually led her to explore traditional Indian grains and their potential to address nutritional challenges.

While studying for her M.Tech in Food Technology at IIT Kharagpur, Parshuramkar focused on millets, particularly pearl millet, which naturally contains iron and several other essential nutrients.

However, despite its nutritional benefits and widespread use in Indian diets, pearl millet has a processing challenge. Once ground into flour, it has a limited shelf life because of its natural fat content and enzyme activity, which cause it to become rancid.

Parshuramkar worked on addressing this problem by developing a technique that significantly increased the shelf life of bajra flour without requiring preservatives.

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Before her inclusion in TIME's list, she received the Rohini Nayyar Prize in 2025 for her contribution to rural development.

'I am a farmer's daughter and was anaemic myself' According to the IIT Kharagpur Alumni Foundation, she was the first woman to receive the award.

"I am a farmer's daughter and was anaemic myself," she said while accepting the honour.

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In an earlier interview with Civil Society Magazine, she also spoke about how her experience with iron deficiency encouraged her to explore bajra as an affordable nutritional option.

Her inclusion in TIME100 Next India 2026 is another recognition of her work at the intersection of food technology, nutrition and rural development.

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