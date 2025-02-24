Prajakta Koli, the popular content creator, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal. The couple has been together for over a decade. The marriage will take place on February 25. On Instagram, Prajakta Koli has 8.5 million followers. She has 7.23 million subscribers on YouTube.

Who is Vrishank Khanal? Vrishank Khanal, 34, hails from Kathmandu, Nepal. He studied at the University of Cambridge before pursuing law at DY Patil College in Mumbai, according to The Statesman. His family includes his parents, Jagan and Sabina Khanal, and his sister, Manogya. A passionate bike enthusiast, Vrishank enjoys the thrill of riding.

Professionally, Vrishank started his career at Thomson Reuters in legal and consultancy roles before advancing to a managerial position at Morgan Stanley.

Prajakta and Vrishank’s love story began in 2011 when they met through a mutual friend. At the time, Vrishank was 22, and Prajakta was 18. Their bond grew stronger over the years, leading to their engagement.

Prajakta Koli’s bridal outfit has been designed by Anita Dongre. She will also repurpose her mother’s wedding saree and jewellery for a pre-wedding function, as per the Hindustan Times.

The wedding, set in Karjat, Maharashtra, will have Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Badshah and Raftaar among the guests, the publication added.

Prajakta Koli shares photos On February 23, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal shared adorable pictures from their intimate mehendi ceremony on Instagram. In one, Vrishank kissed Prajakta on the cheek while another showed them smiling lovingly in a garden setting.

Other pictures captured the social media influencer getting her mehendi done, her fiancé and parents dancing, and everyone enjoying a joyful evening.