‘Mostly Sane’ Prajakta Koli to get married to long-time boyfriend; who is Vrishank Khanal?

Content creator Prajakta Koli is set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, on February 25. The couple has been together since 2011. Vrishank, a law professional from Kathmandu, enjoys biking and has worked at Thomson Reuters and Morgan Stanley.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated24 Feb 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Who is Vrishank Khanal? ‘Mostly Sane’ Prajakta Koli to get married to long-time boyfriend(Instagram/mostlysane)

Prajakta Koli, the popular content creator, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal. The couple has been together for over a decade. The marriage will take place on February 25. On Instagram, Prajakta Koli has 8.5 million followers. She has 7.23 million subscribers on YouTube.

Who is Vrishank Khanal?

Vrishank Khanal, 34, hails from Kathmandu, Nepal. He studied at the University of Cambridge before pursuing law at DY Patil College in Mumbai, according to The Statesman. His family includes his parents, Jagan and Sabina Khanal, and his sister, Manogya. A passionate bike enthusiast, Vrishank enjoys the thrill of riding.

Advertisement
Also Read | Virat Kohli kisses wedding ring after defeating PAK, Internet reacts

Professionally, Vrishank started his career at Thomson Reuters in legal and consultancy roles before advancing to a managerial position at Morgan Stanley.

Prajakta and Vrishank’s love story began in 2011 when they met through a mutual friend. At the time, Vrishank was 22, and Prajakta was 18. Their bond grew stronger over the years, leading to their engagement.

Prajakta Koli’s bridal outfit has been designed by Anita Dongre. She will also repurpose her mother’s wedding saree and jewellery for a pre-wedding function, as per the Hindustan Times.

The wedding, set in Karjat, Maharashtra, will have Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Badshah and Raftaar among the guests, the publication added.

Also Read | Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani attend Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding

Prajakta Koli shares photos

On February 23, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal shared adorable pictures from their intimate mehendi ceremony on Instagram. In one, Vrishank kissed Prajakta on the cheek while another showed them smiling lovingly in a garden setting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Other pictures captured the social media influencer getting her mehendi done, her fiancé and parents dancing, and everyone enjoying a joyful evening.

Also Read | Nita Ambani on Anant-Radhika’s lavish wedding: We are proud that…

Too Good to be True

Prajakta Koli, known as Mostly Sane, earlier wrote a book called, Too Good to be True. The love story is about Avani, who loves romance novels but doubts that real life can match their magic. Then, Aman walks into her bookstore. He is charming, successful and seemingly perfect. Yet, Avani struggles to trust him, fearing he’s too good to be true.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Mostly Sane’ Prajakta Koli to get married to long-time boyfriend; who is Vrishank Khanal?
First Published:24 Feb 2025, 04:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App