Who said money can’t buy happiness? Netizens react as Nikhil and Nithin Kamath sing Ye Shaam Mastani with Shaan

Zerodha co-founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, one of the Internet's favourite sibling duos, have made it to the headlines once again. This time, however, the Kamath brothers were captured embracing their artistic side as they hummed the timeless classic alongside Bollywood playback singer Shaan.

In a now-viral video shared by their mother, Revathi Kamath, on Facebook, the Zerodha co-founders were seen enjoying a karaoke session at home. “My sons singing along with singer Shaan!!!” she wrote in the caption.

The video clip showed the Kamath brothers performing Kishore Kumar’s timeless hits, ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani’ and ‘Pyar Deewana Hota Hai’. They were accompanied by a live band.

In the video, the brothers can be seen leaving the boardroom tensions behind as they enjoy the relaxed home environment and the soulfulness of the timeless music. Singer Shaan added his signature charm to their performance. And just like that, the joyful Kamath family gathering turned into a musical saga.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were delighted to witness the heartwarming family bonding time of the Kamaths. Several users flooded the comment section with praise for their singing, using phrases like “wow”.

“Multi-Talented Brothers. Keep it up and going. Lovely Singing,” said a user.

“Loved it. Multi-talented Bangalore boys keep rocking,” added another.

Many users noted that the Bengaluru boys were struggling with the Hindi lyrics. “I can see Bengaluru boys struggling with Hindi lyrics,” said a netizen.

“Great job, guys! Keep it up and maybe try some Kannada songs soon!” another suggested.

A netizen jokingly said, “Who said money can't buy happiness?”

“Awesome!! Nitin is truly interested in singing, looks like! Sur, taal in place,” said another user.

“Have heard and seen Nithin singing, but very much delighted to see Nikhil joining on this evergreen composition...way to go, Dearies,” commented one of their relatives.

Several users also highlighted that Nikhil and Nithin Kamath get the gift of music from their mother, Revathi, who has a deep-rooted connection with music.

“Mom's Magic,” a user said.

Another added, “Awesome..like mom, like sons..multi-talented.”