Who was Anunay Sood? Popular travel influencer dies at 32 in Las Vegas

Popular Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has died at the age of 32, his family and close friends confirmed in an Instagram post on Thursday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Sood, who had built a massive following through his travel photography and cinematic reels, appeared to be in Las Vegas at the time of his last Instagram update, posted just two days before news of his passing.

Family issues statement, requests privacy In an emotional note shared on his official Instagram account, Sood’s family wrote,

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering near our personal property.”

They also urged followers to keep the family in their prayers, adding, “May his soul rest in peace.”

Who was Anunay Sood? Anunay Sood was one of India’s most recognisable travel influencers, with 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. Known for his striking travel visuals, drone photography and adventure content, he regularly collaborated with global tourism boards and brands.

Sood featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years—2022, 2023 and 2024. Forbes described him as a Dubai-based photographer who began by documenting his travels on Instagram and later went on to run a marketing firm.

His final posts Sood’s last Instagram post, shared earlier this week, showed him in Las Vegas enjoying a weekend with luxury sports cars, captioned:

“Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines.”

On YouTube, he last uploaded a travel vlog titled “Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit” on November 3.

