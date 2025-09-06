Who was Helen Van Winkle? Internet icon 'Baddie Winkle', who broke all rules at 85, dies

Helen Van Winkle, better known to the world as Baddie Winkle, has died at the age of 97. A colourful personality who redefined what it meant to age, she rose to fame late in life and became one of the internet’s most beloved and unconventional influencers.

Internet's favourite influencer grandmother - Baddie Winkle - passes away Helen's great-granddaughter confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “Yesterday, an era ended and a star ascended. My great-grandmother Helen Ruth Elam Vanwinkle danced her way to heaven. She was joy, rebellion, and tenderness wrapped in one. The crown is eternal, & her love on many realms will live forever. This isn’t a goodbye, this is a See ya later my superstar [sic].”

Known for her bold fashion, cheeky slogans, and rebellious charm, Helen Van Winkle’s journey to stardom began in 2014 — when she was already in her late 80s. She started sharing photos of herself online in vibrant outfits, including one that famously read “Will commit sins 4 Chipotle.”

Her carefree spirit and humorous posts quickly captured the internet’s attention.

She called herself Baddie Winkle, a name that soon became a symbol of defying stereotypes around ageing. With her unapologetic style and fierce attitude, she became a regular at fashion events, modelled for major brands, and was even invited to red carpet parties.

In 2016, Time magazine named her one of “The 30 Most Influential People on the Internet.”

Helen’s influence stretched beyond fashion. She became a figure of inspiration for millions of people across generations, showing that it’s never too late to live boldly and have fun. She gained celebrity admirers including Miley Cyrus, Nicole Richie, and Paris Hilton, who commented on the announcement of her passing, simply writing: “She was iconic. Sending love. [sic]”

What made Helen Van Winkle unique wasn’t just her clothes or catchphrases — it was her courage to live differently, embrace joy, and connect with the world through humour and heart. She showed that age is just a number, and life can be whatever you make of it.

As her family and fans mourn the loss of a true original, one thing is certain: Baddie Winkle may be gone, but her spirit — bold, funny, and unforgettable — will live on.