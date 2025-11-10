Who was Michael Willis Heard? ‘Yes King’ TikToker dies suddenly, fans pay tribute online

Michael Willis Heard, the TikTok creator behind the viral “Yes King” meme, has passed away, his daughter confirmed in a post on social media. Heard, who went by the handle @loveandlighttv on TikTok, was known for his motivational and positive videos that gained him a large following online.

Michael Willis Heard’s daughter, Mykel Crumbie, confirmed his passing in a deeply emotional Facebook post, expressing her disbelief and grief. She wrote that his death had left the family heartbroken and that she would miss him immensely. Crumbie reflected on how her father’s presence had touched many lives through his positivity and encouragement, describing him as someone who always spread love and light. In her post, she also addressed the negativity and criticism he sometimes faced online, urging people to focus instead on his kindness and uplifting spirit, which had inspired thousands of followers around the world.

“My daddy man... I'ma miss you so much king this is crazy to me and you really messing up the family with this one,” she wrote. “IDC who didn't love my father and didn't like his lifestyle and WISHED DEATH ON HIM,” she added in the emotional post.

Who Was Michael Willis Heard? Michael Willis Heard, believed to be from Elyria, Ohio, rose to popularity on TikTok for his upbeat affirmations and lifestyle advice, often focusing on themes of self-love and empowerment. His signature phrases — “Yes King” and “Love yourself” — became viral mantras across platforms, inspiring countless memes and positive comment threads.

Heard’s videos, characterised by his charismatic delivery and affirming tone, earned him thousands of followers and a loyal online community.

Michael Willis Heard's cause of death According to a post on the ForeverMemorial website, the details surrounding Michael Heard’s death have not been disclosed. His family has requested privacy as they grieve, urging fans to honour his memory by celebrating the positivity and light he brought into people’s lives.

Michael Willis Heard's family According to his Facebook profile, Michael had one daughter. His public profiles note that he was a father, and described himself as a ‘Counsellor, Life Coach’ on his Facebook page.

Tributes Pour In Following the news of his passing, tributes from fans and fellow creators flooded social media. “Rest in peace Michael Willis Heard. You’ll always be the king,” one user wrote, while others shared clips of his viral videos in remembrance of his message of self-acceptance and positivity.

“Rest in Peace, Michael Willis Heard. The best King this world had to offer,” another user wrote.

"The guy behind the viral "Yes King" audios has passed away today. Michael Willis Heard also known as "LoveandlightTV" and "Yes King “was known for his over the top audios and shocking speeches that have gone viral on social media. Long Live King,” the third user wrote.

“Mykel, I am so very sorry to hear this. There are no words to help but may God provide you comfort. Praying for you and all your family,” the fourth user wrote.