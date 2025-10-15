Who was Pankaj Dheer? Netizens mourn death of Mahabharat's Karna after battling cancer

Television star Pankaj Dheer, known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat and King Shivdutt in fantasy drama Chandrakanta, passed away on Wednesday, October 15, at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer.

“He passed away due to cancer this morning. He had been in and out of hospital in the past months,” producer and friend Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

According to media reports, his cancer had relapsed two years ago, after undergoing a major surgery the first time. The cremation will be held later in the day.

Pankaj Dheer is survived by wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor.

Also Read | Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat actor passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

Who was Pankaj Dheer, ‘Karna’ from BR Chopra's Mahabharat? A Punjab native, Pankaj Dheer began as an actor in the 1980s, featuring in minor roles in many movies. His big break came in 1988 when he was cast as Karna in the small screen adaptation of Hindu epic Mahabharata.

After that, his popularity peaked and he starred in many movies such as "Sadak", "Sanam Bewafa" and "Aashik Awara".

From 1994 to 1996, Dheer starred in TV series "Chandrakanta", loosely based on author Devaki Nandan Khatri's 1888 novel of the same name. He essayed the popular role of Shivdutt, the king of the fictional kingdom of Chunargarh.

Some of his notable movies also include Bobby Deol's "Soldier", Shah Rukh Khan's "Baadshah", Akshay Kumar's "Andaz", and Ajay Devgn's "Zameen" and “Tarzan”.

In the late 2000s, Dheer appeared in many daily soaps, "Teen Bahuraaniyaan", "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat" and "Sasural Simar Ka".

The actor's last television appearance was in 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' (2024), and he was also seen in the 2019 web series 'Poison.'

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens poured in heartfelt condolences for the legendary actor as they remembered the unforgettable mark Pankaj Dheer left on Indian cinema.

“Om Shanti. Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pankaj Dheer. A legendary actor and a graceful human being who left an unforgettable mark on Indian television and cinema. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” a social media user said.

“With the passing of Pankaj Dheer ji, we bid farewell to the soul who immortalised Angaraj Karna on screen, a symbol of daan, dharma, and unwavering dignity. His legacy will live on,” added another.

A user hoped that his son Nikitin would carry forward his father's legacy, and said, “Om Shanti...he'll always remain the OG Suryaputra Karn in live-action Mahabharata. His portrayal of a grey character, conflicted with ideologies, was brilliant. Other roles in Bollywood as villains were good too, especially, I remember, in Tarzan the Wonder Car.”

Remembering an anecdote from the early 90s, when Pankaj's character Karn was killed in the show, a user said, “RIP sir ji. Your portrayal of Karna has immortalised you. I still remember how tribal people in Madhya Pradesh had shaved their heads in mourning when his character had passed away in the Mahabharat serial.”

“The then CM of MP had to literally call up BR Chopra to send Pankaj Dheer to the dwelling areas of those people to console them,” the user added.