Who was Sophia Leone, 26-year-old adult film star found dead in her apartment

26-year-old adult film star Sophia Leone found dead in her apartment. Stepfather announces her passing on GoFundMe for memorial funds. Investigation into cause of death ongoing.

Sophie’s stepfather Mike Romero later wrote about her death via GoFundMe, where Memorial funds will be raised, "On behalf of her Mother & Family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s Passing. The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock."

"Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment on March 1st, 2024, by her family. An investigation by local police into the cause of death is still ongoing," he added and referred to her as “a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's all you need to know Sophia Leone: Sophia Leone, whose stage name is Sofia Leon, is a multi-talented Mexican-born actress and model. She was born on the 10th of June, 1997, in Miami, Florida, U.S.A, as per Bulletin Times

“Sophia entered the AV industry when she was just 18, and from that date till today, she has shot more than 230 videos in various production studios, like Reality Kings, Mofos, Team Skeet, etc."

She completed her schooling at the Miami Beach School and then went to Young Women’s Preparatory Academy.

After completing high school, she chose a modeling career, which opened the way for her to be a part of the AV Industry.

Sophia Leone kept her personal life entirely separate from that of her professional life, but was extremely active on social media

The actress deeply loved animals and “specifically her 3 pets," informed her father on the funding page

“She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile," the statement continued.

