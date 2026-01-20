Who was Valentino Garavani? The Italian fashion legend who dressed royalty and shaped modern couture

Valentino Garavani, the Italian fashion designer whose name became synonymous with high glamour and timeless elegance, has died at the age of 93 at his home in Rome, his foundation announced on Monday. The news was shared on social media stating that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

Fashion legend Valentino Garavani passes away – All about his life and legacy Born on 11 May 1932 in Voghera, northern Italy, Valentino was widely known simply as Valentino — a name that came to stand for luxury, refinement and couture excellence around the world.

He founded the House of Valentino in 1959, and over the next five decades he became one of the most influential figures in fashion history.

Valentino’s designs were known for their intricate craftsmanship, elegance and, most famously, a signature shade of red that became known as “Valentino Red.” The distinctive colour was featured prominently in his collections and became a hallmark of his brand’s identity.

Throughout his career, Valentino dressed some of the most celebrated women of the 20th century. His clients included Hollywood stars, European royalty and global style icons such as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren and Princess Diana.

His gowns were a fixture on red carpets and in high society events, making him a favourite among celebrities and social elites alike.

Valentino first gained international attention in the 1960s, shortly after launching his label, and quickly established a reputation for luxurious evening wear, finely tailored silhouettes and a romantic aesthetic that appealed to women across cultures.

Over his long career, he became known as one of the last great couturiers of a generation that defined fashion before the modern era of mass marketing and global commercialisation.

In addition to his fashion achievements, Valentino’s personal style and glamorous lifestyle made him a beloved figure in the worlds of art, society and popular culture. His frequent appearances at major fashion weeks and exclusive events, often accompanied by his long-time business and life partner Giancarlo Giammetti, reinforced his status as an arbiter of taste and elegance.

Valentino retired from active design work in 2008, concluding a career that spanned nearly half a century. His final haute couture show in Paris marked the end of an era for the fashion house he had built from the ground up. Even after retirement, he remained a respected presence in the fashion community, often attending shows by his successors and offering guidance and inspiration.

Over the years, the Valentino brand continued to evolve under various creative directors, maintaining its reputation for sophistication and luxury. In recent years, figures such as Pierpaolo Piccioli and later Alessandro Michele took the helm, carrying forward Valentino’s legacy into the contemporary fashion landscape.

Tributes have poured in from around the world following news of his passing. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to Valentino as an “undisputed master of style and elegance and eternal symbol of Italian high fashion,” while designers, models and celebrities expressed their admiration for a career that influenced generations.

Plans have been announced for a public lying in state in Rome’s Piazza Mignanelli on 21 and 22 January, followed by a funeral service at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri on 23 January.