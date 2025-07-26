Who was Ziad Rahbani? All about his life, career as tributes pour in for Lebanese composer

Ziad Rahbani death: The celebrated composer, playwright, and son of Fayrouz leaves behind a rich legacy of music, theatre, and political commentary.

LM US Desk
Published26 Jul 2025, 08:31 PM IST
Lebanese musician and composer Ziad Rahbani died on Saturday, July 26.
Lebanese musician and composer Ziad Rahbani died on Saturday, July 26.(REUTERS)

Ziad Rahbani, one of Lebanon’s most influential composers, playwrights, and cultural voices, passed away at the age of 69. The hospital in Beirut where he was being treated confirmed that he died of a heart attack on Saturday, July 26.

The eldest son of legendary Lebanese singer Fairuz and renowned musician Assi Rahbani, Ziad was a creative force whose works reshaped Lebanon’s musical and theatrical landscape, especially during the country’s civil war era, reported Khaleej Times.

Also read: Ziad Rahbani, Lebanon's renowned pianist and composer, dies at 69

Ziad Rahbani death: Tributes pour in for a musical revolutionary

Lebanese Minister of Culture Dr Ghassan Salame, in a statement, revealed that Rahbani had recently begun to reject medical treatment for his deteriorating health. Salame, in his message on X (formerly Twitter), expressed deep sorrow over his death and wrote, “We dreaded this day… Ziad no longer had the ability to imagine the treatment and the surgeries it would require.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun hailed him as a “defiant voice against injustice” and a “true mirror for the oppressed”.

Fans across Lebanon and the Arab world also mourned his passing with an X user writing that Rahbani transformed Lebanese culture, shaped their thinking, politics, and humor. Another called him “light during hard times”.

Rahbani’s death marked the end of an era but his music and words will continue to resonate for generations.

Also read: Optical Illusion: Trippy painting challenges viewers to find hidden faces, figures within artwork

Who was Ziad Rahbani?

Born on January 1, 1956, in Antelias, Lebanon, Ziad was immersed in music from a young age. According to Khaleej Times, with encouragement from his father Assi Rahbani, Ziad began composing music when he was a teen. At 17, he wrote Sa’alouni El Nass ("People Asked Me") for his mother Fayrouz: a song which has since become a classic across the Arab world.

Rahbani’s talent extended far beyond composition though. His debut play Sahriyyeh (An Evening Gathering) marked the beginning of his prolific career in theater. Through his works like Nazl Al-Sourour, Bema Inno, and A Long American Film, he boldly addressed Lebanon’s political and social struggles with biting wit and satire.

Rahbani's symphonies were distinguished by intervention and scathing critique. With this grinding jumble of classical, jazz, and oriental, a stir was introduced into the Lebanese arts scene. The theater pieces and songs he wrote for the marginalized speak of the frustrations, hopes, and comic views of everyday people.

FAQs

Q: Who was Ziad Rahbani?

A: Ziad Rahbani was a Lebanese composer, playwright, and political satirist known for his innovative contributions to music and theater. He was the son of legendary artists Fairuz and Assi Rahbani.

Q: How did Ziad Rahbani die?

A: He died of a heart attack on July 26 in Beirut at the age of 69. He had reportedly refused further medical treatment in the weeks prior.

Q: What are some of his most famous works?

A: His notable works include the songs Sa’alouni El Nass, Kifak Inta, and Bala Wala Shi, as well as plays like Sahriyyeh, Nazl Al-Sourour, and Bema Inno.

Q: What was his impact on Lebanese culture?

A: Ziad Rahbani played a key role in modernizing Lebanese music and theater. His sharp political commentary and unique blend of musical styles made him a beloved cultural figure across the Arab world.

Q: Who are his parents?

A: His mother is Fayrouz, the legendary Lebanese singer, and his father was Assi Rahbani, one-half of the iconic Rahbani Brothers.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsट्रेंड्सWho was Ziad Rahbani? All about his life, career as tributes pour in for Lebanese composer
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.