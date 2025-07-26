Ziad Rahbani, one of Lebanon’s most influential composers, playwrights, and cultural voices, passed away at the age of 69. The hospital in Beirut where he was being treated confirmed that he died of a heart attack on Saturday, July 26.

The eldest son of legendary Lebanese singer Fairuz and renowned musician Assi Rahbani, Ziad was a creative force whose works reshaped Lebanon’s musical and theatrical landscape, especially during the country’s civil war era, reported Khaleej Times.

Ziad Rahbani death: Tributes pour in for a musical revolutionary Lebanese Minister of Culture Dr Ghassan Salame, in a statement, revealed that Rahbani had recently begun to reject medical treatment for his deteriorating health. Salame, in his message on X (formerly Twitter), expressed deep sorrow over his death and wrote, “We dreaded this day… Ziad no longer had the ability to imagine the treatment and the surgeries it would require.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun hailed him as a “defiant voice against injustice” and a “true mirror for the oppressed”.

Fans across Lebanon and the Arab world also mourned his passing with an X user writing that Rahbani transformed Lebanese culture, shaped their thinking, politics, and humor. Another called him “light during hard times”.

Rahbani’s death marked the end of an era but his music and words will continue to resonate for generations.

Who was Ziad Rahbani? Born on January 1, 1956, in Antelias, Lebanon, Ziad was immersed in music from a young age. According to Khaleej Times, with encouragement from his father Assi Rahbani, Ziad began composing music when he was a teen. At 17, he wrote Sa’alouni El Nass ("People Asked Me") for his mother Fayrouz: a song which has since become a classic across the Arab world.

Rahbani’s talent extended far beyond composition though. His debut play Sahriyyeh (An Evening Gathering) marked the beginning of his prolific career in theater. Through his works like Nazl Al-Sourour, Bema Inno, and A Long American Film, he boldly addressed Lebanon’s political and social struggles with biting wit and satire.

Rahbani's symphonies were distinguished by intervention and scathing critique. With this grinding jumble of classical, jazz, and oriental, a stir was introduced into the Lebanese arts scene. The theater pieces and songs he wrote for the marginalized speak of the frustrations, hopes, and comic views of everyday people.

FAQs Q: Who was Ziad Rahbani? A: Ziad Rahbani was a Lebanese composer, playwright, and political satirist known for his innovative contributions to music and theater. He was the son of legendary artists Fairuz and Assi Rahbani.

Q: How did Ziad Rahbani die? A: He died of a heart attack on July 26 in Beirut at the age of 69. He had reportedly refused further medical treatment in the weeks prior.

Q: What are some of his most famous works? A: His notable works include the songs Sa’alouni El Nass, Kifak Inta, and Bala Wala Shi, as well as plays like Sahriyyeh, Nazl Al-Sourour, and Bema Inno.

Q: What was his impact on Lebanese culture? A: Ziad Rahbani played a key role in modernizing Lebanese music and theater. His sharp political commentary and unique blend of musical styles made him a beloved cultural figure across the Arab world.