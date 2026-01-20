Who were Saina Nehwal's ‘scary’ rivals? It's not PV Sindhu — all about 3 of Olympic medallist's nemeses

Ace star shuttler Saina Nehwal confirmed her retirement from competitive badminton on Monday. Saina said that a chronic knee condition had left her unable to cope with the physical demands of the elite sport. The 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist once listed three ‘scary’ rivals of her career while she asserted that there was no rivalry between contemporary player PV Sindhu.

Who were Saina Nehwal's 'scary' rivals? Saina Nehwal shared one of the most lopsided rivalries in modern badminton, with the Spanish shuttler Carolina Marín and Taipei badminton player Tai Tzu Ying and China's Wang Yihan, with the latter being the "nemesis" for Nehwal.

In a House of Glory episode 4 podcast, Saina Nehwal had said, “Had no rivalry with PV Sindhu, the only rivalry I felt at that time was with 2 to 3 players. One was Carolina, the other was Tai Tzu Ying and third was Wang Yihan,” the Padma Bhushan recipient said.

The former trailblazer shuttler added, "She (Wang Yihan) was so scary, had to struggle every time with her."

Saina Nehwal bids adieu to competitive badminton The announcement about retirement comes almost two years after Saina last played a competitive match at the Singapore Open in 2023.

Announcing her retirement, Saina on a podcast said, “I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it."

The former world No 1 said, “If you are not capable of playing anymore, that’s it. It’s fine” as she explained that a severe degeneration of her knee made her make this landmark decision. According to the 35-year-old Arjuna Awardee, her knee condition made sustained high-intensity training impossible.

"Your cartilage has totally degenerated, you have arthritis, that's what my parents needed to know that, my coaches needed to know that, and I just told them, 'Now probably I can't do it anymore, it is difficult',” she said as she reiterated that she did not believe that there was a need for a formal retirement announcement.

She further noted that her time was up because she couldn’t push much, “Slowly people will also realise that Saina is not playing.” A year ago, she had said that the career of a sports person has short life.