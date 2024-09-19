Who will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle support during US Presidential elections? Reports suggest…

Meghan and Harry released a statement promoting voter registration while remaining neutral in the upcoming elections. Despite previous tensions with Trump, they are urging civic engagement without endorsing any candidates, focusing on ‘community impact’ as a priority.

Livemint
Published19 Sep 2024, 09:22 PM IST
Who will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle support during US Presidential elections? Reports suggest…
Who will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle support during US Presidential elections? Reports suggest…(AP)

US-based Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not endorse either Presidential candidate for the upcoming polls. The couple who have previously aimed thinly veiled swipes at Donald Trump will reportedly steer clear of any political insinuations this time around. The Duke and Duchess however urged unregistered voters to cast their ballots in a recent statement via their Archewell foundation.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the royals "will remain publicly neutral" for the upcoming elections following the public spat with Trump in 2020. The development came even as polls showed Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump deadlocked with less than seven weeks to go for the elections.

Also Read | Iranian hackers sent ’stolen’ Donald Trump’s information to Joe Biden’s camp

The Sussexes also released a statement marking ‘National Voter Registration Day’ earlier this month without indicating their personal preferences. As members of the British royal family both Meghan and Harry are expected to remain neutral during elections.

“Voting is not just a right…it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities. At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world,” read their statement released earlier in September.

Also Read | Indian-Americans largely credit Trump for deepening India-US ties: Close aide

Neither Meghan nor Harry appear to be fans of the billionaire businessman based on past comments. Meghan had been vocal in her criticism of Trump before joining the royal family — calling him a ‘misogynistic and divisive’ personality during one TV interview. 

The duo had released a video message in the run-up to the 2020 polls urging people to ‘reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity’ without naming either candidate. The message also prompted a sharp rebuttal from Trump — with the Republican leader insisting that he was not a fan of the duo.

Trump has also suggested that he would deport Prince Harry and Meghan if he was elected to power. 

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” he told the Express at the Conservative Political Action Conference back in February. 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 09:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWho will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle support during US Presidential elections? Reports suggest…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    424.00
    03:55 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.45%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    126.15
    03:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -5.1 (-3.89%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.10
    03:59 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -3.35 (-1.99%)

    Indus Towers

    389.65
    03:53 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -37.9 (-8.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    K P R Mill

    936.70
    03:41 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    77.75 (9.05%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,371.45
    03:29 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    79.5 (6.15%)

    Asahi India Glass

    708.85
    03:47 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    34 (5.04%)

    PB Fintech

    1,882.30
    03:58 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    76.75 (4.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.00250.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00180.00
      Delhi
      73,430.00-80.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.00-130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue