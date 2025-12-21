Who won Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor? Social media reacts to ‘garbage fight’ with memes and jokes

Chase DeMoor defeated Andrew Tate by majority decision on December 20. The fight took place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. DeMoor successfully retained his Misfits Boxing heavyweight title.

The six-round fight was widely criticised as ‘messy’ and ‘amateur’ in quality. Both men looked tired very early. Much of the bout involved clinching rather than clean boxing.

DeMoor, known more for being an influencer, boxer and reality TV personality, lacked refined technique. But, he managed to use his size, pressure and higher activity to trouble Tate.

Tate, a former four-time world kickboxing champion, returned to professional combat sports after a five-year hiatus. He started with a few clean jabs but faded quickly.

By the middle rounds, he appeared exhausted. The biggest moment came in Round 5. DeMoor caught him with a heavy uppercut. It left Tate visibly hurt and forced the controversial influencer to hold on and lean against the ropes.

Tate, however, survived till the end. DeMoor dominated the later rounds. The judges scored the fight 57-57, 58-56, 58-56 in favour of DeMoor for a majority decision win.

Social media reaction Andrew Tate was widely mocked, as the former kickboxer did not appear to be a man with a professional fighting background. Tate himself admitted that he had not competed in five years, and his poor cardiovascular condition showed throughout the bout.

The overall fight quality was low. DeMoor, a reality-TV personality with limited combat experience, was expected to struggle. Instead, he landed the stronger shots.

UFC legend Michael Bisping first reacted, “God, they both s*ck.” His reaction came soon after the fight started. The former UFC middleweight champion later wrote, “This is hilariously bad.”

General UFC fans posted some funny responses as well.

"Tate loses to reality TV star Chase DeMoor. This, with the Jake Paul KO. The world is healing," wrote one of them.

"It was a garbage fight. Chase was too big for him and tired him out by weighing him down in the clinch. Tate ate some huge shots and definitely has a chin," posted another.

"Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor is over. Literally, the worst fight I have ever watched, no skill, both of them throw like literal women with no training, both should be ashamed. Insane aura loss for Tate..." came from another.

