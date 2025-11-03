Jemimah Rodrigues, South Africa captain jamming in viral video sparks online buzz: ‘Was this before yesterday’s match?’

As the Indian women’s cricket team etched its name in history by clinching its maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title on Sunday, a heartwarming video featuring two of the game’s brightest stars — Jemimah Rodrigues and South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt — has gone viral on social media.

The clip, reportedly shot before the high-stakes final, shows India’s Jemimah strumming the guitar while Laura Wolvaardt sings along. Both players, wearing their Superchargers jerseys from The Hundred, share a lighthearted moment that’s now being celebrated by fans worldwide for capturing the true spirit of sport. The video was shared by skysportscricket on Instagram along with the caption: “From jamming buddies to World Cup rivals 🎸 How talented are Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt?”

Social media react: “This is what sport is about” The viral duet sparked a wave of contrasting reactions online.

Some users questioned the timing, saying:

“Who plays music with the opposition before the final? India lacks killer instinct.”

But others celebrated the moment for its authenticity and sportsmanship:

“This is beautiful. This is what sport does.”

‘Was this before yesterday’s match?," another asked.

“Laura’s voice is as beautiful as her cover drive.”

“The best thing about women’s cricket is how everyone becomes good mates despite rivalries.”

A historic night for India Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian women’s cricket team made history by winning the country’s first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a memorable final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Playing their third final after the heartbreaks of 2005 and 2017, India finally achieved redemption, joining Australia, England, and New Zealand as World Cup champions.

Batting first, India posted a formidable 298/7, the second-highest total in tournament history. Shafali Verma (87) and Smriti Mandhana (45) provided a strong start with a 104-run stand, while Deepti Sharma (55 and 5/39) shone as the standout all-rounder. Shafali Verma, recalled to the XI after an injury to Pratika Rawal, delivered an innings of maturity and aggression, sealing her comeback in style.