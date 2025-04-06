Viral AI video: Who wore their tariff best? World leaders turn trade wars into runway moments

  • In a satirical twist on global trade tensions, an AI-generated viral video reimagines world leaders like Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un as runway models flaunting their latest “tariff couture.”

Written By Ravi Hari
Published6 Apr 2025, 02:42 AM IST
A hilarious AI video turns the global trade war into a fashion show
A hilarious AI video turns the global trade war into a fashion show

Step aside, Milan and Paris — the hottest new runway is geopolitical, and the fashion statement of the season? Tariffs.

As new trade barriers go up and diplomatic tensions rise, world leaders are turning heads not just with policy, but with style. With President Donald Trump’s fresh round of import duties hitting the global economy, leaders across the globe are now showing off their tariff swagger in this hilarious viral AI video.

Tariff couture: Trump leads the catwalk

Striding confidently, President Trump debuted the reciprocal tariff look.

China strikes a pose

Not to be outdone, President Xi Jinping fired back with a stunning 34% tariff of his own — a high-drama look that screamed “Don’t try me” in Mandarin silk. Word is, Xi’s outfit was inspired by ancient dynasties but stitched together with cold, modern revenge.

His message? This season, China isn't just walking the runway — it’s owning it.

Kim Jong Un: The wildcard

But the real scene-stealer? North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, who showed up in what some described as “post-apocalyptic dictator chic” while silently mocking both sides with his own brand of chaotic neutrality. His rumored quote — “Sanctions" had the finance world gasping in unison.

Whether he’s actually imposing tariffs or just watching the chaos unfold with popcorn in hand, Kim made sure all eyes were on him.

The Verdict: Who wore it best?

Social media is ablaze. Some say Xi’s tit-for-tat elegance wins the runway. And then there’s Kim — forever the meme-worthy wildcard.

Memes are flying, and tariffs are trending. In this global runway of retaliatory fashion, there are no neutral colors — only bold prints, and bold taxes.

So, who wore their tariff best? The jury’s out, but one thing’s for sure: this trade war has never looked so stylish.

6 Apr 2025, 02:42 AM IST
