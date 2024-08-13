Who’ll be the next US president, Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? Taylor Swift may decide that

Who’ll be the next US president, Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? Taylor Swift may play a decisive role as a recent poll has found that 22% of those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 may be swayed toward the Republican side under the singer’s influence.

In 2023, Taylor Swift earned the title of Time's "Person of the Year". Her Eras tour became the first to earn over a billion dollars.

The survey conducted by Newsweek on May 1 among 1,500 voters revealed that support for a Republican candidate endorsed by Swift has risen. Compared to January, there's been a nine-point increase, with now more Biden 2020 supporters leaning toward this option.

The poll indicates that 18% of Americans may favour a candidate supported by Swift while 15% are less inclined to vote for someone she endorses. Meanwhile, 55% state that Swift's opinions won’t impact their decision.

The survey indicates Swift's endorsements may resonate more with men and younger individuals. Nearly a third of young adults, particularly those aged 18 to 24, are more likely to support candidates she endorses. In contrast, this effect seems less among older adults and female voters.

Taylor Swift supported Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020. While she usually avoids political involvement, Swift criticised Trump during the election and endorsed two Democratic candidates in Tennessee in 2018.

Despite her endorsement, the Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn won the Senate seat. The other candidate, Jim Cooper, secured his position in the House.

Taylor Swift's impact on Donald Trump supporters The singer-songwriter's impact on Trump supporters has been increasing though not as strongly as with Biden supporters, the publication added. Back in January, 13% of Trump voters from 2020 indicated they might lean towards a Democrat if Swift endorsed the candidate.