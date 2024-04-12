Whooping cough outbreak: All you need to know about symptoms and how to stay safe
It gets its name from the ‘whooping’ sound which the patient experiences which coughing
The number of cases of whooping cough, a severe and highly contagious form of cough, have been rising in several countries like China, the Netherlands and Czech Republic. According to a report, in China, in the first two months of 2024, 32,000 cases of whooping cough were reported. It is 20 times higher than in same period last year.