'Who’s gonna tell her?’: Indians have a field day as US influencer ‘discovers’ chrome plate

The latest “chrome” utensils at IKEA have got American influencer Amanda Monsen obsessed, but the Indians on the Internet are flabbergasted by the gentrification of the steel thalis they eat off every day.

In the viral video, Amanda walked around an IKEA store and shared with her audience how obsessed she has been with all things chrome for over two years now.

“I've been obsessed with chrome for honestly like two years now,” she said in the viral Reel. “I thought that they were so chic...they make like food and everything, look so good.”

The influencer said she was “on the hunt” for the chrome plates at IKEA, and “honestly just anything else chrome that they have.”

Amanda walked the audience through the chrome section of IKEA, showing them a small utensil holder, large plates she said could double as trays, indented plates, a water jug, which the influencer said can be used as a flower vase.

In the caption of her Instagram Reel, Amanda wrote: “Obsessed with all things chrome!!! yay 🤸‍♀️ so happy they had these cutie plates/trays that I’ve been wanting!!! #chromefinds #ikeafinds #homedecorfinds”

However, IKEA's chrome range wasn't new to Indians — these stainless steel items are actually pretty common for Indian households.

Also Read | Why are small plates so expensive?

How did netizens react? Indians on social media were literally crying in the comments, surprised by the westernisation of the thali being sold at 10 times the price.

“Pls not the gentrified Indian thali,” a social media user begged. “Gentrifying stainless steel ?????????? When will they stop stealing?” another user said.

“Who's gonna tell her 😭 it’s a basic steel thali of every Indian household,” a user said.

A netizen commented, “Indian Thali 🤢 Chrome Plates 😍”

“First in my bloodline to see westernisation of THAALI,” whined another.

A user also suggested that Amanda get her name engraved on the ‘chrome’ plates to have a fully 100% Indian kitchen. “Engrave your name on it and voila, your kitchen is 100% Indian.”

“First they make Indians feel ashamed of what we grew up using, then rebrand the same things as a ‘luxury aesthetic’ and sell them back at 10x the price 😭” a user said, noting that a single plate costs $7.99 (nearly ₹800).

Also Read | Food takes centre stage in Ikea India’s growth strategy

“When does it stop😭 they wanna be us SO bad like I get it but come on now girlies,” a netizen said. “So like indian steel thaalis we all have in our homes?”